All White House Open Data Purged (whitehouse.gov)
Related tweet: "Today Trump removed all open data (9GB) from the White House https://open.whitehouse.gov/browse but I grabbed it all Jan 20! Will distribute soon"

https://twitter.com/denormalize/status/831581871230193664

If anyone wants to help out with these sorts of preservation projects https://www.reddit.com/r/Archiveteam/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/DataHoarder/ are good places to start.

Why did trump do this? What was in the data? Could this be an error?

It isn't an error. If you click into one of the individual data sources (links available on the home page), you see messages like this:

> This page is being updated. It will post records of White House visitors on an ongoing basis, once they become available.

> This page is being updated. It will post records of White House staff salaries as the data becomes available for the Trump Administration.

No request sent from the browser

Is there more to this than a page of empty results? Looking at this from a troubleshooting perspective, there are a number of things that could be causing this page besides the data itself being gone.

I agree, it's something that should be looked into, but before proclaiming a purge, I'd want to know more about the situation.

I did consider using "No Longer Available" rather than "Purged" in the title, but all things considered I think there's overwhelming reason to believe this was intentional. Hopefully we'll soon have more information if someone looks further into this.

Some other things I'd like to know, partly from being unfamiliar with the data that would otherwise be here. How far back did the existing data go? Was there anything similar between the Bush and Obama administrations? It sounds like you might be familiar with the data that's there. Providing this additional context would be really helpful.

but all things considered I think there's overwhelming reason to believe this was intentional.

I understand where you're coming from. I also know that this kind of hyperbole plays right into the narrative that's being constructed for anyone who's concerned about the Trump administration.

Not a single link on the homepage leads to more than some cliff-hanger/placeholder text.

