https://twitter.com/denormalize/status/831581871230193664
reply
> This page is being updated. It will post records of White House visitors on an ongoing basis, once they become available.
> This page is being updated. It will post records of White House staff salaries as the data becomes available for the Trump Administration.
I agree, it's something that should be looked into, but before proclaiming a purge, I'd want to know more about the situation.
but all things considered I think there's overwhelming reason to believe this was intentional.
I understand where you're coming from. I also know that this kind of hyperbole plays right into the narrative that's being constructed for anyone who's concerned about the Trump administration.
https://twitter.com/denormalize/status/831581871230193664
reply