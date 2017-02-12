Hacker News
Why I Moved to Vue.js from Angular 2
wildermuth.com
12 points
by
velmu
44 minutes ago
4 comments
ng12
30 minutes ago
Using the right tool for the job is one of the most important aspects of software engineering. This doesn't really have anything to do specifically with Vue or Angular 2.
beebs93
18 minutes ago
Agreed. I use FE frameworks a lot so I was hoping for a more detailed summary of what worked and what didn't.
If the OP has a more in-depth analysis I would love to read it.
ehutch79
19 minutes ago
Why do people keep trying to use angular for relatively static blog sites?
duracel
7 minutes ago
I would recommend riot.js is absolutely fantastic.
Simple,clear and working.
