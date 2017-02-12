Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why I Moved to Vue.js from Angular 2 (wildermuth.com)
12 points by velmu 44 minutes ago | 4 comments





Using the right tool for the job is one of the most important aspects of software engineering. This doesn't really have anything to do specifically with Vue or Angular 2.

Agreed. I use FE frameworks a lot so I was hoping for a more detailed summary of what worked and what didn't.

If the OP has a more in-depth analysis I would love to read it.

Why do people keep trying to use angular for relatively static blog sites?

I would recommend riot.js is absolutely fantastic.

Simple,clear and working.

