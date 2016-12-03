Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
SNES preservation project on hold due to missing $10,000 package (byuu.org)
As a hopeful note of optimism: I recently sent a large, expensive package (worth around $1500) cross-country via USPS. The package was sent out mid-December. According to the tracking it made it all the way to the destination Post Office. After that...nothing. It just never progressed. I filed both a mail search requests, and an insurance claim. I received nothing but radio silence on those as well. Fast forward to about a week ago when the package just shows up on my doorstep without notice. Hopefully byuu's package eventually does show up.

I had a similar experience: I ordered a table from Germany on December 3rd, 2016 which shipped December 14th, 2016 and didn't arrive until ... yesterday, February 13th, 2017

I too hope that byuu's package shows up eventually!

I was hoping USPS had improved. Something similar happened to me but with no resolution. About 12 years ago I returned a phone I bought on eBay that arrived non-functioning. The tracking page just stopped updating after it reached the destination post office. I went to the post office I sent it from asking for help. They told me I had to go to the post office for my return address. I thought it was odd but I did that and was told they had no idea why the other post office would send me there so they referred me back. Got a different employee and they just shrugged and said they didn't know what do it. And that was the end of it.

Perhaps I could have gotten to the bottom of it if I was willing to spend a few more afternoons dealing with it but the phone really wasn't worth that much of my time. I've never sent something by USPS since then.

Occasionally I receive packages by USPS and dread it every time. Form 3849, even if you can somehow fill it out correctly (good luck!), always just results in them holding the package at the post office as I wait and wait for them to redeliver it. You never know if it's going to be at the post office that day for pickup or if today is the day they actually redeliver it so you're left wondering if you are going to spend 45 minutes in line at the post office for nothing or not.

I'll show up there, the person at the desk spends 10 minutes finding my package, apologizes, and hands it over. This last time they said, "Sorry, the carriers are kind of lazy".

I ordered a package on Ali Express and after 2 months of not seeing it, I filed a dispute, the Chinese seller was apologetic and offered to refund my money if it didn't arrive in the next 10 days. I was in no rush so I agreed to it. Ali Express's terrible interface led me to accepting the dispute as resolved and you can't reopen it so I just assumed I was out $30 or whatever the items cost. Weeks later I went with my wife to pick up a package at the post office and they brought an extra package to the counter (along with the usual "sorry"). It was my Ali Express items which USPS had never tried to deliver. If not for Ali Express' terrible interface I would have unintentionally taken advantage of some poor Chinese seller because USPS didn't do the one thing they are supposed to do, deliver the mail.

USPS is quite remarkable given their costs. Based on the volume of mail handled there are many horror stories, but their actual error rates are very good - if you want better you'll have to pay more.

https://about.usps.com/what-we-are-doing/service-performance...

Why didn't you send the dumping hardware to the PAL donor?

This makes me think of another idea to avoid shipping the cartridges themselves around: an interface that allows eventually accessing them over TCP/IP. It could be exposed as a block device or a custom protocol, it doesn't matter as long as you can essentially send an address and get some bytes back, allowing to read the entire address space.

Why not sue DHL? (USPS has sovereign immunity.)

Had some shoes ordered that got hung up in the NJ hole for nearly a month. The company had already started a claim by the time they got here. Also DHL to USPS, which the shipper said was the only practical option from their region (poland). I can relate. Hoping his shows up late like mine, but googling the issue did not leave me with much hope. A lesson to insure your valuable shipments at the least.

I'm confused -- has it been verified that this package cleared customs? Because if not that could be the delay here.

FTA: This person explained that the package had already left DHL's hands and was stuck with the USPS.

That would seem to imply it had cleared US Customs and was handed off for final delivery.

I suppose that you have now learned to not trust the United States Postal Service with your $10,000 package. FedEx or UPS do cost a little more, but in this case I think you would agree that it would have been worth it.

If you read, it was sent by DHL from Germany. Within Germany, DHL is the defacto choice for courier. The problem is where DHL hands it off to USPS for US delivery, since DHL has pretty much pulled back from trying to compete directly with Fedex and UPS in the US48 market.

Sounds like the original package was sent DHL and then dumped to USPS for delivery.

Good luck, I appreciate your archiving efforts.

Maybe it blew over to the neighbors front law, I just found my $130 package over there.

>Obviously, it should have been insured for the full value. But please understand that hindsight is 20/20. The sender chose the insurance amount, and had no reason to suspect the package would be lost, and that we would be given no help on the matter. It's not unreasonable to believe a mail carrier would try to avoid the need to pay out 1000 Euros worth of insurance by not losing said package.

That's some really high expectations there.

If you want to send something to another country and aren't willing to lose it? Buy a plane ticket.

It's essentially impossible for the carriers to prevent this from happening given their volumes.

Yup, this. And given that he states twice in his spiel that he "had no reason to suspect the package would be lost" it is almost laughable. Has any single person in history sent a package and said "Well I expect this will get lost in transit!" ?

> that's some really high expectations there.

The USPS is easily on my top 5 list of incompetent companies.

For UPS anything over $1000 is considered high value and treated differently.

