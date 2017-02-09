Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Feeling ‘Pressure All the Time’ on Europe’s Treadmill of Temporary Work (nytimes.com)
Here's the key line in the article:

> Under European labor laws, permanent workers are usually more difficult to lay off and require more costly benefit packages, making temporary contracts appealing for all manner of industries, from low-wage warehouse workers to professional white-collar jobs.

Make it extremely costly for an employer to exit a permanent contract and employers are less willing to enter those contracts. Shouldn't be terribly surprising.

Seems like we go back to the concept of basic income, which Elon Musk recently "doubled down" on:

http://finance.yahoo.com/news/elon-musk-doubles-down-univers...

Why aren't politicians making easier to hire people part time? It would benefit not only the unemployed but also the employed that wants to trade part of their salary with more free time.

Most of those in this article are looking for the stability of full time employment. They don't want to juggle a bunch of part time jobs.

Not all capabilities are positive-value for the owner - being able to sell your kidneys means that people will have an incentive to extort you into giving up a kidney.

Also, letting people make the best decision for them isn't the same thing as the best rule for everyone to follow. Tragedy of the Commons is the best example for this - if everyone makes their best choice for how many fish to catch, the lake gets emptied.

I really ought to turn the above two points into a detailed blog post aimed at libertarians. (Libertarians make good points, too - generally they have better policies than the ones they critique. These processes are some of the biggest things that libertarians categorically ignore, though.)

How exactly would it benefit the unemployed? They lose all the benefits the moment they start working!

odd there was no attempt to present solutions or show if any of the countries were trying to find any.

Basic Income won't solve this mess unless you are willing to give up a lot to get it. As in it won't be free, some benefits will go by the wayside as BI will need to cover all your needs. I figure education will hit the block first, get a job while on BI to prove you can hold one then you can get schooling or more advanced trade skill training.

the problems with BI are many. politicians and such would have a difficult time establishing how much is enough because even those who wholly exist on a BI system would demand access or the ability to obtain certain items and goods. the danger is establishing by government edict a permanent underclass, appeased just enough to keep them from challenging the system.

likely to be better to incentivize hiring people by providing discounts/paybacks/guarantees to employers to get the people in place

