Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I’ll never bring my phone on an international flight again. Neither should you (freecodecamp.com)
11 points by oAlbe 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Sorry, this is duplicate. For some reason it didn't just join the one on the front page here: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13645825

reply


The URL has tracking data on the end, and likely that's why it wasn't recognised as a duplicate.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: