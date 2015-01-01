Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Craigslist Is Ugly, Janky, Old School…and Unbeatable (backchannel.com)
Network effect, reliability, free, anonymous, ability to run without JavaScript.

If Craigslist decided to modernize today, they could potentially disrupt the state of things on the internet. Facebook is trying to move in on their territory for sure. Unfortunately, I don't think they will. If a new-kid-on-the-block could offer anonymity, reliability, and free regional market based transactions, with preferably integration with Monero, it would be a killer app for the crypto industry.

>Facebook is trying to move in on their territory for sure. Unfortunately, I don't think they will.

Why "unfortunately"? This is a good thing. Facebook is horrible, in many different ways, and the last thing we need is to hand even more power over the internet to them. CL is "ugly", but it's fast and works great, and isn't filled with ads and tracking, something I definitely can't say about Facebook.

> ability to run without JavaScript

I highly doubt more than 1% of Craigslist's userbase cares about this. The reasons are simple: first mover advantage and network effects.

I read this (possibly wrongly) to be a proxy for "unencumbered page load speed" which is a feature that many users value beyond the 1% who care about noscript.

I'd really like to know how to deal with users input, forms and other stuff without JS. Every tutorial we see today is like "throw tons of JS to this problem and it shall work".

Vanilla forms just GET or POST to some server endpoint with all of the <input>s passed in as query parameters. Frameworks (e.g., Rails) put some syntactic sugar on it, but that's really all that's happening. If the form submission contains invalid input, it's customary to return to the form page (with all the values already filled out) and show a server-generated message about what went wrong.

JS is absolutely not required for any of it.

Is this what you mean: https://www.w3schools.com/html/html_forms.asp ?

From what I understand, people started local garage sale groups on Facebook specifically to remove anonymity. It's a benefit for those people. Facebook is just taking what is already a massively popular use of their groups feature and officially supporting it. It won't replace craigslist but it will do just fine.

I'm not sure anonymous is always a good thing for CL. When I'm buying/selling stuff on CL, I wish I had more info on who I'm dealing with.

But that responsibility shouldn't fall on Craigslist who is a simple service provider.

Im sure that you can ask people on craigslist for a phone number, meet in a public place, etc.

> ability to run without JavaScript.

Genuinely asking - is that still an important quality as of today?

It certainly is for some (e.g. me and some people I know). I think quite a few people get pissed off at websites which do not have live content (it's live if it can't be cached; Craigslist content, e.g., can be cached) but require JS just to render the basic text. It doesn't help if those sites also make 100+ requests. And yes, some folks still prefer text-based browsers when possible. :) I do realize the latter make up quite a small percentage only, though...

>If Craigslist decided to modernize today

I misread this as "decided to monetize today" and interpreted an IPO.

Has Craigslist ever thought about this?

Any thoughts?

Craigslist has nearly $300 million in profit and only around 30 employees.

Why on earth would they ever want to go public?

Public stock is much more liquid.

The main problem Craigslist still has is that it does not have an official mobile app which is actually why I started using a competitors service. It's a lot easier on a phone to endlessly scroll through items via an app then it is to go to the CL website. CL is fine when I'm sitting down in front of a computer but if I'm on the bus I want to just be able to use my thumb to quickly flip through.

It isn't universal, though. One of the things you find if you move to Utah is, "Don't bother with Craigslist." I mean, it exists here. It gets some use. But most people use the online classifieds from ksl.com, the local TV station. At least, I think it is a TV station. I've never watched it, but everyone uses their online classifieds instead of craigslist. Their site also is ugly, and full of difficult buyers and poor experiences. And somehow it beats craigslist in Utah.

Similarly, Kijiji actually found success in Canada, and has quite a bit more traffic than Craigslist for most cities here.

I just checked salt lake city utah CL and I think your wrong, in comparison to where i live in Nashville there 1k less cars for sale in Utah than in Nashville, still a ton of stuff for sale though. Every state I have lived in there has been a CL with very high use. Florida, California, Washington, and Tennessee, all use CL.

You might want to take your data analysis one step farther and actually check how many cars are for sale on KSL.com. Compared to the 1,951 on Salt Lake's Craigslist, KSL.com has over 12,000. (over 67,000 if you include the dealership ads).

Subjectively, I've heard many people say exactly what codingdave said above. I'd say, at a minimum, KSL has a bigger mindshare then CL in the SLC area.

I find it interesting that there's a general undertone that CL is being "honorable" by choosing to not make more profit.

I have no doubt Craig's intentions were honorable, but in reality, his refusal to make money to fund the site's innovation is hurting society. His users are screaming "TAKE MY MONEY AND MAKE THE SITE (MY LIFE) BETTER", but he refuses to do so and everyone is worse off because of it!

In a way, it's lazy and selfish, and nobody can do anything about it because..network effects.

When money exchanges hands, generally, value is being delivered. He refuses money which, in essence, equates to refusing to deliver value.

Now it's lazy and selfish to not take every ounce of surplus you can out of a market?

Some folks just want to lay back and enjoy life. If I were Craig I'd sit on that goldmine for the rest of my life - most likely it will finance a very decent lifestyle until the day he dies.

Why bother with the stress of expanding and doing what everyone else is doing? I'm completely convinced that strategy makes for miserable people. The happiest folks I've met in my life are those who own the "lifestyle businesses" everyone on HN enjoys deriding so much.

Isn't Craig living the hacker's dream? A reasonably useful service that provides value to customer, that once built you don't have to put much effort into maintaining or improving - because it works. Then you spend the rest of your free time on the beach.

You also get the nice side benefit that most guys like this tend to provide relatively low-stress long-term jobs employees can build a balanced life around.

The problem is not that CL isn't squeezing out every ounce revenue.

The problem with the benevolent dictator at Craigslist is his kingdom is so big and he does nothing to advance it.

It would not be hard to offer minor but relatively simple identity validation for users. Or dabble with the ability to create trust networks or reputation. Or offer basic mechanisms for safe transactional payments. Or an official mobile app that worked well. Or a hundred other things that would improve lives.

There is no question craigslist gets a "job well done" but there is a great argument that if they have a choke hold on the online classifieds market they should offer increased value over time.

Craigslist reminds me of the IRS. Sure, you can fumble your way through filing your taxes with us, but why would you do that when TurboTax can do it better. Except there is no alternative.

I think Craigslist is acting more like the old newspaper classifieds they disrupted if anything.

Despite this article's focus on a couple companies, there are other startups getting major traction in used goods space apart from Facebook.

If CL loses significant market share, I hope they don't go trying then to revamp the site. Because it would only be that much more obvious how much they held back from their users for so long.

This is sort of my point...

Don't get me wrong, he has every right to run his business in any way he so desires. And, who am I to pass judgement on him for this?

I'm just saying that we shouldn't see this sort of decision making as 'honorable' or 'selfless' in any sense. It's the opposite, in a way.

I think it's a lot more honorable and selfless than trying to blow it up with a huge round of VC funding and turn it into the next ad-funded unicorn. Why found a company just to turn into the same exact companies you tried to get away from?

But I also completely agree that's subjective, and there really is no morality here. It's simple personal preference.

Moving a product in the direction of higher profit, and even more starkly, more revenue, is not at all the same thing as moving in the direction of higher value. This is often mistakenly conflated.

Another possibility is that CL has reached a local maxima and they can't see an easy way out of it that isn't actually reducing (globally) value to their customers. I'm somewhat playing devils advocate but it is plausible.

After all, many of the "innovations" suggested in the comments here have actually been tried by other services - ones that on average have not succeeded nearly as well as CL. Some of which were pretty terrible.

You can interpret this as due to network effect, or due to CL just providing more value, or some mix. But you have to at least accept the possibility that the other views are correct. It's easy to point at feature "A" in something like CL and say "I can make that better by just doing B". It's a lot harder to understand the effect of "B" across a large, diverse, heterogeneous user population.

Maybe CL just hasn't seen a compelling improvement yet?

Or perhaps Craig simply understands his business better than you do.

Are the loudest users the ones providing him with the most profit? If not, then why not ignore them?

Would being involved as a true middleman leave them more open to liability when things go south? If so, why open yourself to that risk if you are already making profit?

If you really think CL is so under-utilized, why hasn't a larger company bought them out, improved the site, and raked in increased profit?

Take a look at Ebay's acquisition attempt on CL. CL wasn't interested.

Also, it's not about listening to loud users. It's about understanding whether your users (any of them) are willing to pay you to improve the site. And, the answer to that is a resounding yes.

Craigslist is quite profitable. It just doesn't overdo it.

Put down the Ayn Rand and go outside.

I don't think Ayn Rand would object to craigslist.

I was looking at apartments in Vancouver, BC recently and was happy to see a Map View for searching now. With $381 Million in revenue in 2015 and about $300 Million profit it isn't going away.

Somehow this historical wikipedia quote about profits relationship to beauty and trendiness smells appropriate:

"The Roman historian Suetonius reports that when Vespasian's son Titus complained about the disgusting nature of the tax, his father held up a gold coin and asked whether he felt offended by its smell (sciscitans num odore offenderetur). When Titus said "No", Vespasian replied, "Yet it comes from urine" (Atqui ex lotio est)."

I actually think that Craigslist will come to see tough competition from Facebook Marketplace.

Facebook has the existing user base to get a network effect, has a much better UI, notifications, and solves for the worry of meeting someone who is a complete unknown.

Will be interesting to see if Facebook chips away at the Craigslist user-base over the next few years.

You're probably right, but that would be tragic.

This article was posted today, but I swear I saw something exactly like this on HN a few months ago.

And I swear CL was ugly, janky, old school and unbeatable a decade ago.

But you still can't search remote jobs, or any jobs without specifying exact town...

I don't get why you can't search for anything across the towns. If I'm looking for something hard to find but is reasonably shippable, I might want to take the risk of a trusting the seller or work out some escrow type thing.

It is likely a technology issue that Craigslist may not desire to fix. It is possible that each city is a different database instance. That is a simple way to scale, but has issues like you are seeing.

I almost always fight the SV meme that largely founders focus on throwaway trivial ideas. I just think this is so stupid. Craigslist is one of the few companies that isnt greedy, is community driven, and if there are examples using there outsize market to kill competitirs or act nefarious-- I havent heard them.

I did 3 craigslist deals in the past 2 days. Got coffee with a stranger at 2am who let me flash an os to a drive he sold me for cheap..at 2am.

Craigslist is the email of startups. It works well enough, its a cockroach, and other substitute & complimentary companies fill its gaps. Ebay, etsy, amazon, tradesy, ect.

This isnt even a problem. I have done hundreds of deals and havent had a bad experience. Have others; Absolutely. Do I think its common, not in my experience. I suspect the percentage is low, but I dont have data.

Craigslist is what ai would like to see other companies model after, simplicity, community and no greed.

I may be alone, but i find this absurd and destined to fail. Is it profitable? Probably, but show me that balance sheet. Probably founders not oaying themselves, a tiny server and an apartment. I dont want to belittle the founders, they must have had a terrible experience, but this doesnt seem like a profitable or good strategy at all

I've used Craigslist in several different locations in the US over the last 10-15 years, with I don't know how many transactions. I've never had a problem, except for the occasional buyer who tries to offer a lower price after showing up in person when the ad says "firm".

Are you saying Craigslist is a tiny server in an apartment?

When I saw HN first time i thought the same about it (without janky). Sometimes it's all about the content and user base, look at 4chan also.

Yeah, I actually would like to see a modern HN / Craigslist blend. One thing both sites do well is having a simple quick-loading site which works without JavaScript.

