I have a technical question:
> We immediately realized that protocols like SIP, which traditionally required holding open long-lived connnections in order to receive incoming calls, were not going to be compatible with the mobile environment.
Ok, so far so good.
> Instead we built our own simple REST-based signaling protocol [...], and used push notifications instead of long-lived connections to notify the client of incoming calls.
So, no long lived connection but a "simple REST-based signaling protocol". How is that supposed to work without a long lived connection?
> Actual push notifications hadn't been invented yet, though, so we created our own push infrastructure by sending encoded SMS messages that the app would silently intercept and interpret instead.
OK, that's pretty clear again.
> Over time, we switched to push notifications when they were created by Google and Apple [...]
But don't push notifications basically work over a long lived connection?
Of course it's better to have just one long-lived connection to Apple instead of one for every communication App, but in the end if you want real time signalling in a mobile environment you won't get around a long lived connection, don't you? At least that is my understanding, but I'm always happy to learn something new.
I think part of the convenience is on the server side. The server also only maintains a single connection to Google/Apple, instead of keeping millions of idle ones.
