This seems a close enough industry as Simple to be confusing: https://www.simple.com/
- Kudi: "PayPal for Africa"
- WaystoCap: "Alibaba for Africa"
- Symple: "Venmo for business payments"
Can't PayPal, Alibaba or Venmo just target these customers themselves? Duplicating these efforts seems like a huge waste of resources...
Consider that Paypal is not accepted in a few countries from that continent, then you'll realize that there's a market for it.
The other side is Paypal is an American outfit. With options like Kudi that are not controlled from the USA, there's less chance of a group not popular with the US govt. being denied access to funds.
There are many angles to consider. You just have to know the landscape. And an aside: From my knowledge of that part of the world, kudi is Hausa for money.
The same argument can be made for "Alibaba for Africa".
Imagine if Alibaba was not founded, and the Chinese had to rely on Amazon. That's a lot of moving flowing from online Chinese shoppers to the confers of Amazon. At some point it becomes a national security issue.
So, yes, "Alibaba for Africa" makes a lot of sense.
People usually take the stance of "it's just ripping of that other original company's idea" but it's very hard to make a business succeed and grow it, wherever it is, much more in the harsher overall conditions Africa generally presents.
If they succeed, it's all of us that lose. We'll add yet another "me too" tool to the collective toolbox, further dissipating the little focus that we had.
Like a typical Korean "grind MMO" businesses have two options:
(a) Buy high-level gear for an extremely inflated price from other players
(b) Grind to make it yourself (potentially losing more money than if you had bought it in the first place)
They have the option of expanding their existing markets instead of taking risks trying to enter new markets. Let other people take those risks then simply buy out whoever ends up being successful. Sometimes this backfires when the new kid on the block is better at your business than you are. That's a potential risk and is also why some acquisitions appear to be too soon and have an extremely inflated price tag. Give them an offer they can't refuse before they run you out of business entirely. :)
