We're fortunate to live in a timeframe where this sort of bullshit has been unusual up until now for most people.
Ask a US citizen of Pakisanti descent about travel to India sometime. International conflict gets taken out on poor saps trying to travel all of the time. Sometimes it's petty chickenshit, sometimes real.
Forcing you to restore your entire account is a whole 'nother level beyond simple forcing you to unlock your phone.
This would seem to imply lying, or at least deceiving, a federal agent. IANAL, but https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Making_false_statements
Having multiple profiles per device and accessible in this manner would be preferable for a number of reasons. Least of which is not wanting anyone else access to your own sensitive information that they have no business looking at to begin with.
From the customs agent and legal point of view, there is no distinction between hiding a secret compartment in your luggage and a device.
Immigration has very broad powers, but even then this sort of case would be difficult to make IMHO.
I never bring my US phone on international travel, because it just won't work. Instead, I carry a cheap Chinese GSM phone that's wiped before every trip and preloaded with some music and entertainment videos (TV Shows, etc.)
I buy the sim-card at my destination and throw it away when I go back to the States.
I'm not sure this solves anything, but then again, I don't work for a company that makes me required to be able to access sensitive data from any point in the world. YMMV.
This makes me wonder: is it true? Is the data truly unrecoverable if you factory-reset your phone? I doubt so. But maybe there's some special tool to truly wipe a device (say like the equivalent of DBAN)
Please don't hijack an important security discussion to engage in meaningless platform flamage. Users with Android phones have this available and they should enable it, not be told that they need to "guess".
https://www.aclu.org/other/constitution-100-mile-border-zone
The entirety of Lake Michigan is within the borders of the US, so while this entire "100-mile border zone" business is bizarre enough as it is, it's truly disingenuous to include the lower Lake Michigan coastline. It makes me wonder if this is an interpretational liberty taken solely by the ACLU, or if the government's demonstrated behavior truly justifies what is shown on the map.
Option 2: If you're at the US border and a US citizen, "Sir, I'm an American citizen and just want want to get home" -- citizens can't be blocked from re-entering at the border.
Unfortunately ICE/CBP has policies [1] in place to require the phone's password that they believe are legitimate per 8 USC § 1357(a) (3). It's likely that only a court ruling weighing the policy regarding this statute against the bill of rights would make them change.
[1] https://www.dhs.gov/xlibrary/assets/ice_border_search_electr...
Define "blocked". Because Sidd Bikkannavar's recent experience tells a different story[0].
"The document given to Bikkannavar listed a series of consequences for failure to offer information that would allow CBP to copy the contents of the device. “I didn’t really want to explore all those consequences,” he says. “It mentioned detention and seizure.”"
[0] - http://www.theverge.com/2017/2/12/14583124/nasa-sidd-bikkann...
https://www.cbp.gov/sites/default/files/documents/inspection...
A few highlights:
You may be subject to an inspection for a variety of reasons, some of which include: [...] you have been selected for a random search."
You’re receiving this sheet because your electronic device(s) has been detained for further
examination, which may include copying.
CBP may retain documents or information relating to immigration, customs, and other enforcement matters only if such retention is consistent with the privacy and data protection standards of the system in which such information is retained. Otherwise, if after reviewing the information, there exists no probable cause to seize it, CBP will not retain any copies.
Option 2, they can't stop you from entering but they can make you enter directly into a jail cell, or generally make your life miserable. See the owner of cock.li, who had all of his electronics seized twice.
Well, sort of. They have to let you in, but you can be held more or less indefinitely if you're suspected of committing a crime, or not complying with the border agent.
"My regular phone is SIM locked and my plan doesn't have international roaming, so it's useless to carry it. I bought a cheap unlocked phone so I could get a SIM card at my destination, because I only use it when traveling."
As long as you aren't taking pictures of the procedures they don't really care.
This is my main phone I use when crossing constitution-free zones.
> it's a felony to lie to a customs & border patrol officer
That makes me livid: "Oh, sorry, the constitutional laws (that apply to us) don't apply here, see it's not technically the US because reasons." [lies to officer] "FELONY!".
