A collection of awesome .NET core libraries, tools, frameworks and software (github.com)
21 points by freeman478 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





This is awesome. I always feel like I am in the dark on open source options for my .net apps.

Also check out https://github.com/quozd/awesome-dotnet which this list was inspired from. This list is .NET Core specific, whereas the one linked above is for .NET in general

There's bottomless open source options for .NET apps, just search nuget, surprisingly often you'll find an open source package that's exactly what you wanted.

I just wish there was a Mono for Android compatible libsodium for .NET.

