A collection of awesome .NET core libraries, tools, frameworks and software
freeman478
3 hours ago
mgamache
2 hours ago
This is awesome. I always feel like I am in the dark on open source options for my .net apps.
fgl_luke
2 hours ago
Also check out
https://github.com/quozd/awesome-dotnet
which this list was inspired from. This list is .NET Core specific, whereas the one linked above is for .NET in general
problems
2 hours ago
There's bottomless open source options for .NET apps, just search nuget, surprisingly often you'll find an open source package that's exactly what you wanted.
I just wish there was a Mono for Android compatible libsodium for .NET.
