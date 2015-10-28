Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Inferring Your Mobile Phone Password via WiFi Signals (fermatslibrary.com)
Read the section "limitations". Only works on 10 users right now, must be trained for the pattern "per user", phone must be sitting on stable surface, gesture must be performed as close to "the same" every time. This is just clickbait and "please fund our research" IMO.

Holy shit. From a brief scan it looks like the paper concentrates on recovering a numeric pin, but these attacks never get worse, only better, so I assume full keyboard access is not too far off. What's the defense? Have your phone manage the passwords and unlock via fingerprint?

The defence is definitely to not use public wifi. This technology works because they can identify small target windows (e.g. you just accessed a URL to login to your bank account) in which to make and process these measurements. Any kind of abnormal obfuscation of your device should introduce enough noise to prevent this attack from generating any meaningful data from the victim, but I'm running on assumption.

I think this is pretty hand-wavey and requires a lot assumptions to be true.

Also: "We collected training and testing data from 10 volunteers." Not a statistically useful sample set.

Under very controlled environments, measuring signal deltas may be possible- but I would like to see sample data that suggests high success rates before I think this is worthy of concern.

Finally- Self tuning antennas are a thing. This is going to get harder over time. https://www.qualcomm.com/videos/qualcomm-rf360-dynamic-anten...

Or scramble the numeric keypad on every try, but that would get annoying fast.

My bank did that with a JavaScript number pad. They went back to a standard password field with the new design of the site a couple of years ago. That made me feel less safe because I understood why the were complicating the input.

Another strategy I've seen is to ask some random digits of a longer PIN, with a mask to fill out.

I've seen some secure financial sites that already do that.

Convenient option on Cyanogenmod. Been using it for about 2 years and it's surprisingly easy to get used-to.

> Have your phone manage the passwords and unlock via fingerprint?

Yes, that would defeat this particular attack.

Never use public wifi. I don't.

As far as I understood, this attack vector has nothing to do with using public wifi.

That is a large cost to pay.

It isn't really. Mobile data is a must from a security point of view. Combine it with a VPN and you have your out and about internet access sorted.

Mobile data is often slow or unavailable depending on what room of a building you're in etc. outside of cities.

See also: detecting and motion tracking people behind walls, with the ability to recognise specific people ( also using wifi ).

http://www.theverge.com/2015/10/28/9625636/rf-capture-mit-wi...

Of particular interest: It can determine breathing patterns and heart rate.

Or the 2013 discussion of Wi-Fi signals enable gesture recognition throughout entire home here on Hacker News with links to other related ideas in the comments.

[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=5824286

Direct link to PDF without the (infuriating) popups/overlays: http://delivery.acm.org/10.1145/2980000/2978397/p1068-li.pdf

popped by the comments just to find something like this (but the link doesnt work)! thanks anyway!

Here is the ACM link: http://dl.acm.org/citation.cfm?id=2978397

This paper is available through Google scholar if you search for "CCS 16 password WiFi" or click here: https://www.a51.nl/sites/default/files/pdf/p1068-li.pdf

I've been a part of a similar paper that detected exact keystrokes. This one seems to build on a similar idea. The thing to keep in mind is that these systems need user and environment specific training. That is if the user is changed or the user or something in the environment moves, the system needs to retrain.

Some weeks back I read a post here about detecting people in rooms by measuring how the physical body interferes with the wifi signals. I wouldn't have imagined someone could extract useful information at this small of a scale. wow!

This one!

http://www.theverge.com/2015/10/28/9625636/rf-capture-mit-wi...

It can detect people and track their movements behind walls, and tell different people apart.

It can also measure breathing patterns and heart rate.

I clearly did not read into this enough as it is more impressive than I had remembered. It's quite the eye-opener on how much unique data there is out in the wild...

For those who want more information on CSI (Channel State Information):

http://dhalperi.github.io/linux-80211n-csitool/

This allows you to use a custom firmware developed for the Intel 5300 wireless adapter and read the CSI values with each packet.

Every 802.11n implementation that I am aware of keeps a CSI vector (IQ values, typically as integers) within the wifi chip. Both the Wifi AP and STA do this. The CSI vector is updated with every packet, using the training data at the beginning of the packet. (802.11 is CSMA [2] so there is a fixed transmission to start the packet)

In other words, Intel has this nice tool for one of their (now somewhat dated) chips. But CSI is not restricted to Intel chips. Atheros chips have a decent but limited CSI readback method, not quite as nice as Intel's [3]. But CSI has been used for experiments on all major wifi chips out there.

With 802.11n this is used to determine the quality of signal likely to be received on each sub-carrier within the signal.

CSI is useful for many other things: RF experiments, indoor position sensing, and now apparently also password cracking.

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carrier_sense_multiple_access_...

[3] http://pdcc.ntu.edu.sg/wands/Atheros/

RELATED: "Keystroke Recognition Using WiFi Signals"

https://www.cse.msu.edu/~alexliu/publications/KamranWiKey/Ka...

reply


Moral of this (and every other) story: Never, ever connect to a free, public wifi.

ETA: This was meant to be glib, given the frequency of such stories seen on HN, and the many children below are quite correctly pointing out that the real moral is https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13645694

It would seem that that's not the moral of the story: it looks like your device doesn't even have to connect to the wifi. It appears that this is more like using wifi as radar to detect finger movements.

Yes, I think a passive listener in promiscuous mode would work. And more listeners located around the room would be even better, if their signals could be very precisely correlated in time.

In more detail: CSI is available to the _receiver_ of the wifi packet. In other words:

• Your phone can determine CSI for all AP broadcasts. (Useful for indoor positioning)

• The AP can determine CSI for any packet sent to it. Thus your phone would have to be associated. (Or, at least trying to associate.)

• A passive listener in promiscuous mode should still work -- maybe -- though I couldn't say for certain. The CSI value would not be identical to what the AP receives since the listener is in a different physical location and is not synchronized to the AP. The CSI data is In-phase and Quadrature values which can only be interpreted in relation to the clock that is being used to sample the radio signal. But maybe this approach manages to get around clock sync issues somehow.

• If your finger locations change without any wifi packet transmission, there is no way to detect that.

I'd say the best mitigation is to turn off wifi while typing your password. Then turn it on just before hitting "Submit" or "Enter" or whatever.

Real moral of the story: Read the article before commenting.

So then its probably a pretty good idea to randomize the number keypad for the lock screen, which I do. Does this defeat that, I can't think of a way it does..

reply


The paper focused on an attack against a payment system, not the lock screen, so you'd need to randomize every password input keyboard at the system level.

Probably not a bad idea...

How do you randomize the keypad? Is it possible on iPhone?

I think that wifi devices only send a sounding packet when requested from the AP. You need to know you are capturing a sounding packet to determine CSI (or have it send explicitly by the receiver aka explicit beamforming).

If you're that paranoid, you might want to also keep in mind that it would be far more reliable to shoulder surf via video surveillance. As a bonus, it even works with radios disabled.

