High-Memory Instances and $5 Linodes (linode.com)
117 points by joshtronic 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 54 comments | favorite





I used to use Linode for some projects, and really appreciated their speed and server quality, which seemed better than Digital Ocean at the time.

But after using them for 12-18 months, and losing several days of data due to the 2015 DDoS, and reading about more and more security issues, I switched back to DO and haven't looked back. The performance differences aren't noticeable to me, and I'd rather have my hosting through a company with a better security record than Linode.

Linode is my top choice for hosting, but lately I've been tinkering on a project that needs a lot of disk, and it's hard to find good options there. On AWS every dimension scales independently, but with Linode I can't buy disk without buying CPU and RAM too. When I had a similar need a few years ago, I wound up renting a dedicated server, where even the cheapest came with 2TB or so. I'd love to just stick with Linode, but I need an option to add disk!

I was in the same situation a year ago. Eventually found Vultr that allows attaching additional "disk instances". But despite that I would choose Linode for any resource-balanced project.

"In the coming months we’ll be releasing into beta our new Linode Manager, RESTful API, and block storage service."

From the blog post you just commented on ;-)

Good catch. Thanks!

Scaleway recently added new cloud servers. Example: 10 cores, 60GB RAM, 700GB SSD, 1Gbit/s Unmetered = 90€

I would love to add a couple of gigs of RAM to an existing linode for a small monthly fee. But there's this dropdown on the "extras" page, "90 MB additional ram - $5.00 / mo", down to "360 MB additional ram - $20.00 / mo". Yes, those are MEGAbytes. As in, you can get a 4.36G/ram node for twice the price as a 4G/ram node. Very strange.

Those are legacy options and to the best of my understanding are not available on new accounts or after switching legacy accounts to hourly billing.

I've always felt that those options were mostly there as a stopgap while you migrate to a larger instance or figure out another plan. I don't think they want most users adding features a la carte as that would throw off their numbers and make it difficult to efficiently provision instances.

Digital Ocean really needs to cut their prices at this point. There's no compelling reason to pay them 50% more for the same thing.

Rather than cut prices (I think $5 is low enough), I would prefer if they would beef up their specs. For $5, DO gives you only 512MB vs 1GB from Linode.

6-of-1, half a dozen of the other. Halving their prices on all current instances gives you the same specs at the same pricepoints.

I don't particularly care if they keep around a 512MB/$2.50 instance at that point.

I would, however, love that price point. It would be nice if I could run a few light-weight services on a VPS for $2.50 a month and then put my websites and other projects on a beefier VM.

I currently use Linode, but if DigitalOcean offered something at that pricepoint they would be getting $2.50 more from me a month than they currently do.

Pure guess, but I'd imagine that payment processor fees don't make it particularly profitable to offer price levels much lower than $5.

Well, you get a 10 Gbps pipe with DO, while only 75 Mbps with Linode, lol!

Linode is 40Gbps IN, 1Gbps out for the $5 instance. The 75Mbps was a misprint.

Appears to have been a typo. It now starts at 1000 Mbps on the smaller instances.

That 10gbps is highly variable.

I use one of my DO instances as staging for file transfers. 2 days a month, I can barely get more than 30K/s from their sf data center to comcast. Other days, I get 5M/s. Their network is shitty.

And I don't think I'm being rate-limited; it's 1-2G transfer per day.

Why? DIgitalocean tends to be easier to use and more reliable. I'm ok with paying a little more given these factors...

I don't have the real numbers in front of me, but some back-of-the-phone math says we'd save something like $640 a month for equivalent RAM, which is our big limiter.

DO is slicker, but it's not 8k/year slicker. I can do better things with that money.

reply


Easier maybe, but my experience of their comparative reliability has been the complete opposite.

Love seeing competition at work. Two times in a week, after the T-Mobile/Verizon rate plan wars :)

PSA: If you're using the Linode API, the 2048 plan is now PlanID 2 and the new 1024 plan is now PlanID 1. The other PlanIDs were incremented by one as well. I wish they hadn't done that, but there it is.

I recently switched from DigitalOcean to Linode and could easily shave off 20% bill. The migration of VM was much easier than I expected (use rsync - https://lowendbox.com/blog/how-to-migrate-a-hosted-server-in...). My only complain is, I would like to take multiple manual backups even if it costed little extra.

I love seeing cloud providers offering better deals, the more the merrier! However, I still have yet to find a better deal than the one Scaleway offers. ~$3/mo for a dual-core, 2GB RAM, 50GB SSD host. They also support terraform, rancher, swarm, etc. Been using them for a few months and haven't had a single complaint.

Aren't they slow Atom C2750 cores though?

reply


I probably wouldn't host a blog there. Their ToS[1] has, among other things:

- A prohibition against the propagation of data, images or sounds that may constitute defamation, an insult, denigration, or an infringement of privacy, image rights, good morals, or public order

- Users are required to use decent and respectful language

- Users are reminded that they must update software without excessive delay when a security failing is noted by the user or the software publisher or Scaleway

This reads like: If you might offend anyone by the standards of the French, or might use strong language, or don't run the latest version of everything, this isn't the service for you.

On the positive side, they lack the litany of restricted services that most hosting companies I've seen provide, and I don't see any prohibitions against using your paid for resources to their maximum, so that's good.

US customers should note that all of their prices are in Euro, so -- for exchange rate shenanigans and currency exchange fees on most credit cards. There's no selector to show prices in USD.

[1]: https://www.scaleway.com/terms/

I was concerned about this as well. I use Scaleway but I don't host any websites with notable content there.

I haven't heard much about these terms being held against users, so I'm not sure how much action there would really be behind this type of stuff. With that said, it is definitely more comfortable to be on a host that doesn't have terms that are this strict.

On the other hand, being hosted in the EU means the data is (at least in theory) out of reach for US government agencies.

OVH.com is selling 2GB VMs for 2.99 Euros per month. No idea about over-provisioning or any comparison with Linode though.

I use OVH. Their support is horrendous though. For example, I put in a support request at mid-day this Saturday to ask if their geo-ip feature where you can select which country you want an additional IP to appear to be from, meant that the IP address actually terminated in that country. They didn't get back to me until this morning (3 days later), and the response was a bit vague.

I bought some new IPs 4 hours ago for my VPS. I've had an automated response to say they've taken payment. Do I have the IPs? Not according to the control panel. I imagine I'll get them at some point in the next 24 hours. shrug If not, I'll put in a support request to ask where they are and maybe wait another 2 or 3 days for a response.

When I signed up a few months back, I purchased my first VPS on a Saturday. At no point did they tell me that my order needed to be manually checked. I eventually got my VPS on Monday morning.

Does anyone even work there on the weekend?

Amateurs

I'll say this as someone who's pretty happy being on Digital Ocean - Linode's support is amazing. If they had had a $5 price point for one-and-done projects forever ago, I would have never used DO.

OVH basically tell you not to use these for production applications. I have 3 that I use for as gitlab-runners and as a dokku development server.

I was planning to use one for a side project. Can you give a link where they say that?

I have one for a few months and according to htop, the VM is up and running for over 90 days.

Sure, below is a link to some unhappy users posts. If you look on LowEndTalk, people commonly discuss how sub-10MB/s disk IO on the VPS SSD 1 plan is common, and many use these as cheap Tor relays, as OVH does not care what users do.

I'd rather something like ImpactVPS or Linode, as with either I know things will be decently managed, unlike OVH. Don't get me wrong, those VPSes make great dev boxes or Tor relays, they just have no performance or reliability guarantees AT ALL! Do not risk your business on them, spend a few minutes to find either a smaller provider with good management (generally at the same price point or lower), or pay up for Linode or AWS.

Link: http://www.webhostingtalk.com/showthread.php?t=1470503

I've been using one for a side project for a while and they're perfectly fine if you're ok with one core and 2gb of memory.

The $3 VMs are different from the cloud instances. You get local storage with the $3 VMs which work great, while the cloud instances have some weird Ceph cluster that is making problems all the time. So the $3 VMs are way better than the regular, expensive cloud instances.

Nice to see Linode stepping up again and competing hard with DO.

Other than the Christmas 2015 DDOS, I have never had any significant issues with Linode. Especially in the Dallas DC.

Why not 2GB Ram and 2 cores, easier for CPU demanding on a $10 plan?

Is this a bold move by Linode, or am I the only Linode customer (7 years going) who chose them in part because they steered clear of the bottom of the market?

I think it makes good business sense. It comes less than a year after they bumped the $10/mo instance to 2 GB RAM. They must have realized they were losing market share just by dint of there being no $5/mo option to compete with DO. Even though this is the bottom of the market, as you say, some of those "one-and-done" projects must hang around and need to scale eventually, and it's clearly easier to scale up on an existing platform than migrate to another. I know this takes away one of the two or three big reasons I ever have for using DO instead of Linode!

I'm sorry, but this pricing doesn't put them anywhere near the bottom of the market. As someone that has been buying from the VPS market for almost twenty years now, Linode cannot in any reasonable verbiage be lumped in with the riffraff crap vendors at the bottom. I could rattle off a dozen or more companies run by thugs and thieves that truly define "bottom of the market" for VPS, and Linode, DO, Ramnode aren't even on the same planet.

Can we stop ignoring the fact that Linode has been hacked several times and responded terribly in every case?

reply


In the current environment, I personally believe that it's safe to say that everybody has been hacked to some degree. Linode being open about it, even if not having the perfect response, strangely makes me feel better. Being a customer while this occurred and not feeling any impact makes me feel even better still.

Having to go in and change my password is hardly an exceptional event on today's internet.

That is why I stopped using Linode. It wasn't the fact they got hacked, as much as they minimized and lied about the extent of it.

I'm really curious to what people plan on doing with such insane amounts of ram.

Maybe it's possible to scale with just RAM! Fire up a uWSGI + Flask and up the RAM as traffic increases.

database servers, redis and memcached I'm guessing. All of which are basically designed to take a memory-time tradeoff.

You can run a memory-based DBMS. That will easily eat all the RAM you can throw at it.

In the past they kept changing their pricing. I was paying for the smallest one (static site and a few prototypes) around $150/yr. Then they advertised that per-use would be mandatory and cheaper for everyone. I kept the site there barelly receiving any hit, using 0% of cpu and network. Endedup paying well over $250 after 12 monthly charges.

Unless I'm mistaken, per-use means you aren't billed for the server when it's powered down.

If the server is up, even if you use 0% CPU, you're getting charged.

Per-use is a lot cheaper for people that spin up servers to meet demand and kill them once things slow down.

Might finally get me to give up my ChunkHost account for throw-away servers.

75 Mbps?? Are we in 2005? :-(

I think that was a misprint. The floor on all plans are now 1000Mbits. :)

They just upped all plans to a min of 1000Mbps

