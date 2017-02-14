But after using them for 12-18 months, and losing several days of data due to the 2015 DDoS, and reading about more and more security issues, I switched back to DO and haven't looked back. The performance differences aren't noticeable to me, and I'd rather have my hosting through a company with a better security record than Linode.
From the blog post you just commented on ;-)
I don't particularly care if they keep around a 512MB/$2.50 instance at that point.
I currently use Linode, but if DigitalOcean offered something at that pricepoint they would be getting $2.50 more from me a month than they currently do.
I use one of my DO instances as staging for file transfers. 2 days a month, I can barely get more than 30K/s from their sf data center to comcast. Other days, I get 5M/s. Their network is shitty.
And I don't think I'm being rate-limited; it's 1-2G transfer per day.
DO is slicker, but it's not 8k/year slicker. I can do better things with that money.
- A prohibition against the propagation of data, images or sounds that may constitute defamation, an insult, denigration, or an infringement of privacy, image rights, good morals, or public order
- Users are required to use decent and respectful language
- Users are reminded that they must update software without excessive delay when a security failing is noted by the user or the software publisher or Scaleway
This reads like: If you might offend anyone by the standards of the French, or might use strong language, or don't run the latest version of everything, this isn't the service for you.
On the positive side, they lack the litany of restricted services that most hosting companies I've seen provide, and I don't see any prohibitions against using your paid for resources to their maximum, so that's good.
US customers should note that all of their prices are in Euro, so -- for exchange rate shenanigans and currency exchange fees on most credit cards. There's no selector to show prices in USD.
[1]: https://www.scaleway.com/terms/
I haven't heard much about these terms being held against users, so I'm not sure how much action there would really be behind this type of stuff. With that said, it is definitely more comfortable to be on a host that doesn't have terms that are this strict.
I bought some new IPs 4 hours ago for my VPS. I've had an automated response to say they've taken payment. Do I have the IPs? Not according to the control panel. I imagine I'll get them at some point in the next 24 hours. shrug If not, I'll put in a support request to ask where they are and maybe wait another 2 or 3 days for a response.
When I signed up a few months back, I purchased my first VPS on a Saturday. At no point did they tell me that my order needed to be manually checked. I eventually got my VPS on Monday morning.
Does anyone even work there on the weekend?
Amateurs
I have one for a few months and according to htop, the VM is up and running for over 90 days.
I'd rather something like ImpactVPS or Linode, as with either I know things will be decently managed, unlike OVH. Don't get me wrong, those VPSes make great dev boxes or Tor relays, they just have no performance or reliability guarantees AT ALL! Do not risk your business on them, spend a few minutes to find either a smaller provider with good management (generally at the same price point or lower), or pay up for Linode or AWS.
Link: http://www.webhostingtalk.com/showthread.php?t=1470503
Other than the Christmas 2015 DDOS, I have never had any significant issues with Linode. Especially in the Dallas DC.
Having to go in and change my password is hardly an exceptional event on today's internet.
Maybe it's possible to scale with just RAM! Fire up a uWSGI + Flask and up the RAM as traffic increases.
If the server is up, even if you use 0% CPU, you're getting charged.
Per-use is a lot cheaper for people that spin up servers to meet demand and kill them once things slow down.
