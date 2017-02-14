Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Human Gene Editing Receives Science Panel’s Support (nytimes.com)
23 points by azuajef 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





I would be glad to see a few thousand babies derived from Gauss, Euler, Newton, Da Vinci, and/or Turing being born every year. Assuming there's any DNA left.

It brings back the question of how "super-intelligence" will first take form: through biological engineering or hard AI? I am not convinced that one is less ethical than the other (or that either are inherently unethical).

From the article: “This opens the door to advertisements from fertility clinics of giving your child the best start in life with a gene-editing packet, and whether these are real advantages or perceived advantages, they would accrue disproportionately to people who are already advantaged.”

Germ-line "vaccination" against common heritable diseases may go a long way in decreasing health-care costs over the long-term. My belief is that this is the first area for gene-editing. We should create legislation that allows us to separate cosmetic or "value-add" (Increased IQ, etc.) gene-editing from basic disease prevention.

One thing I would like to note, however, is that the loss of common heritable diseases does not make our population, necessarily, stronger. Many disease genes have been linked to "Hybrid-vigor" type effects, in which case being a disease character makes the carrier more fit.

