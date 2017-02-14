Wikipedia clearly struggles with content review and creation, but it overall has been highly successful. The question seems to be, moving forward, how might maintain the ethos of Wikipedia in a changing world?
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cleanwell
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/User:Academic_Challenger
Looking at the revision history, I do not see Academic Challenger's action in the logs of the talk page. Anyone know why?
Looking at the article at the time it was nominated,[2] there isn't much of an explicit claim to being notable under Wikipedia's policies.[3] However, it was nominated for speedy deletion all of seven minutes after you created it—pretty quick, something I never like to see for articles that fall into a grey area.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Cleanwell&diff=38... - the actual editor was https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/User:Terrillja.
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Cleanwell&oldid=3...
[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:Notability - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:Credible_claim_of_si...
In spite of this, I have this distinct memory of AC being a problem, I will look through my change log (Tlow03) and see if perhaps the article was moved or renamed from my original attempt.
Also thank you for this clarification and you're right I think it probably was a grey area, but I do think the compound in question is a novel hand sanitizer that is the only of it's kind I know of.
DISCLAIMER: I have no affiliation with the company at this time, a friend once worked there, but I do not and never have had any financial interest.
Update: Yes the "boom your contribution is gone and doesn't belong here" almost the moment you write it feels very hostile.
My main issue with current wikis is that if you make a contribution and it's deleted, it's gone from the web. I think that if you're making heavy contributions to a page they should start on a personal wiki and then be pulled into the main wiki "pull request" style.
That way if some over-aggressive editor deletes your work it stays on the internet, just on your personal wiki instead of the main site.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medcouple
Woohoo, someone just made a nontrivial edit to it!
But other than that, it seems to be mostly flying under everyone's radar. I hope it doesn't get deleted, but it might for being too niche. If it does, I guess I'll have to find a statistics wiki to move it to. Most of Wikipedia's deleted niche content ends up migrating to wikia or similar.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:Notability
[1] - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special:Random
- takes 2 seconds every day to check the list (on speed-dial, next to HN)
- 30 seconds to read a diff
- and 1 second to click 'undo' (or a couple minutes of research/learning for an edit)
What's nice, is that there is a dispute process that the community takes pretty seriously, and you can always ask for assistance. As another user pointed out, the article has already been restored :)
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Hemovanadin&oldid...
How does an experienced user (he has 14k edits!) make an edit like that?
EDIT: TIL article history page is not necessarily accurate on deleted articles
That said, I've just fixed the history page so that the deleted edits actually appear, even if you can't read the material in them.[2]
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Hemovanadin&diff=...
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Hemovanadin&actio...
That's why I've just restored the edits and revision-deleted the (copyrighted) text, leaving the editor and edit summaries public!
That's exactly how he made it to 14k.
Personally, I find the shift to wikia troubling. Mainly because it came down from Jimbo to purge the articles and move them to wikia, which ahem Jimbo runs and profits from.
There's 5 million English articles. Even a very high quality bot will make hundreds or thousands of mistakes if it is doing anything vaguely interesting across a broad swath of articles.
Which doesn't excuse having a crap process at the margin, but nor does a moderate volume of unfortunate experiences make the case that it is all falling apart.
The most infamous exchanges are almost all about active, human users seeing an article (possibly flagged by a bot), putting it up for Speedy Deletion, and steamrolling people who support keeping it.
The more pernicious approach, related to the one detailed here, is that articles are "pruned" for quality (removing e.g. external links sections) and then deleted for being incomplete.
My experience and reading certainly suggests that Wikipedia has a problem (as confirmed by new editor and article counts), but it largely seems to be about disparate groups aligning harmfully. Some people want to remove external links, some people want to fragment large articles into more focused sub articles, and some people want to delete everything that's excessively narrow or short on content. As a result, each faction does its thing and the end result is content moving from "good and comprehensive" to "deleted entirely" by several innocuous steps.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Hemovanadin&actio...
1. Yes, Wikipedia has its challenges, there are flaws in the underlying assumptions of its originators, and it's not perfect. But it is better, in general, than any other resource to date, and is widely transparent to boot.
2. Conflicts over editorial content are nothing new, nor are they distinct to open collaborative projects. A few months back I turned up an instance from 1874, in which the British publishers, and American printers, of Chamber's Encyclopaedia had significant differences of opinion on a number of topics, including on the topics of free trade, (economic) protection, slavery, and biographical details of Elizabeth I and heirs. It's a rare in sight to the process.
https://www.reddit.com/r/dredmorbius/comments/4xe2k1/chamber...
Another set of conflicts of which I'm recently aware concern Joseph Needham, biochemist and sinologist, whose research and writing were emperiled by his naive participation in what turned out to be a Chinese- and Soviet-led propaganda campaign. Documented in Simon Winchester's The Man who Loved China.
3. I've authored or contributed to a number of Wikipedia articles myself. In some cases, particularly in noting the blatant disinformation campaigns of Koch Industries and Libertarian partisans in particular, especially on global climate change, I've been rather frustrated. I've originated a couple of articles. One, on the present NPR president Jarl Mohn, was slated for deletion on numerous grounds when I first submitted it. The result of working with other more experienced editors was a substantially improved and strengthened article which still stands. I'd created the article after being surprised to find it didn't exist at all.
Yes, camping out on and watching articles may be useful to avoid more serious disruption, particularly on contentious topics. And Wikipedia does have a problem, as does all media, on ideologically-tainted topics. No, the truth doesn't always win out.
But it does pretty well, all told.
you rely upon,
as your sole source of information?
I've looked at large articles I contributed to a few years ago and they are now disasters. Full of bowdlerisation, inconsistent style, and false snippets of information. I think the abusive nature of many Wikipedia admins, and the hostility of Wikipedia itself to knowledge, will eventually just make it a 4chan with pretentions.
Note that of course, like everything on Wikipedia this is probably neither complete nor necessarily accurate.
It's also a pretty short list.
It seems like there are plenty of people in the world who manage to act productively on the information they have, but maybe it's all just a big conspiracy - nobody has ever known a single fact.
The majority of us have been conditioned to worry, actually worry, about stuff that we have absolutely no control nor expert knowledge. The majority of our time should be spent on worrying about ourselves, our immediate circle of people, our neighborhood, city, country, planet. In that order. Turn on the TV or open your facebook and you'll that the hierarchy is completely reversed.
