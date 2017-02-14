Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Watching Wikipedia's extinction event from a distance (boingboing.net)
104 points by maxerickson 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 36 comments | favorite





In October 2010, I authored my first Wikipedia entry[1] and it was immediately tagged for speedy deletion by an admin named Academic Challenger[2], a person who proudly proclaims "I have deleted over 10000 pages from Wikipedia that meet Wikipedia's criteria for speedy deletion." The problem is that he indiscriminately tags most articles for speedy deletion. As my article met the Wikipedia standard for "noteworthiness" I was determined to fight this abuse of power, which I did and through the help of another admin (who unsurprisingly was familiar with Academic Challenger) and restored the page, which is still up today and has been edited by many people who are not me.

Wikipedia clearly struggles with content review and creation, but it overall has been highly successful. The question seems to be, moving forward, how might maintain the ethos of Wikipedia in a changing world?

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cleanwell

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/User:Academic_Challenger Looking at the revision history, I do not see Academic Challenger's action in the logs of the talk page. Anyone know why?

Wikipedia admin here. Re your question, that's because you've accused the wrong editor.[1] :-)

Looking at the article at the time it was nominated,[2] there isn't much of an explicit claim to being notable under Wikipedia's policies.[3] However, it was nominated for speedy deletion all of seven minutes after you created it—pretty quick, something I never like to see for articles that fall into a grey area.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Cleanwell&diff=38... - the actual editor was https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/User:Terrillja.

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Cleanwell&oldid=3...

[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:Notability - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:Credible_claim_of_si...

Perhaps I have remembered incorrectly. I am far out of my depth of knowledge, so I defer to your information. Also please excuse my conflation of notability and "noteworthiness". As you can see and I think we can understand, as my first entry, I didn't know exactly how and what to do.

In spite of this, I have this distinct memory of AC being a problem, I will look through my change log (Tlow03) and see if perhaps the article was moved or renamed from my original attempt.

Also thank you for this clarification and you're right I think it probably was a grey area, but I do think the compound in question is a novel hand sanitizer that is the only of it's kind I know of.

DISCLAIMER: I have no affiliation with the company at this time, a friend once worked there, but I do not and never have had any financial interest.

Update: Yes the "boom your contribution is gone and doesn't belong here" almost the moment you write it feels very hostile.

http://deletionpedia.org/ is a small project to cope with this in a positive way. A couple of years ago, when I was frustrated by deletionism once again, I wrote a bot that automatically copies articles that are about to be deleted.

If anyone's interested I've got thoughts on how to improve wikis here: https://housejeffries.com/page/4

My main issue with current wikis is that if you make a contribution and it's deleted, it's gone from the web. I think that if you're making heavy contributions to a page they should start on a personal wiki and then be pulled into the main wiki "pull request" style.

That way if some over-aggressive editor deletes your work it stays on the internet, just on your personal wiki instead of the main site.

Hm, I've been patrolling my only big contribution to Wikipedia, another niche article:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medcouple

Woohoo, someone just made a nontrivial edit to it!

But other than that, it seems to be mostly flying under everyone's radar. I hope it doesn't get deleted, but it might for being too niche. If it does, I guess I'll have to find a statistics wiki to move it to. Most of Wikipedia's deleted niche content ends up migrating to wikia or similar.

It shouldn't get deleted—on a quick read, it looks like it meets Wikipedia's notability policy.[1] :-)

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:Notability

that's entirely the problem being discussed here: there's a lot of things that shouldn't get deleted that nevertheless do, because there's a large number of wikipedia editors who feel a sense of accomplishment from deleting things.

Historically, that's not much protection for a short article. The Deletionists largely won the war, and plenty of acceptably-notable articles get tagged with "en-encyclopedic" or other bases.

If you think the deletionists won, you should try hitting Wikipedia's "Random Article"[1] link a few times.

[1] - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special:Random

I watch topics that interest me, especially if i know nearly nobody else cares about them:

- takes 2 seconds every day to check the list (on speed-dial, next to HN) - 30 seconds to read a diff - and 1 second to click 'undo' (or a couple minutes of research/learning for an edit)

What's nice, is that there is a dispute process that the community takes pretty seriously, and you can always ask for assistance. As another user pointed out, the article has already been restored :)

The article has since been restored. Look at the history and the copy-paste from a book:

https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Hemovanadin&oldid...

How does an experienced user (he has 14k edits!) make an edit like that?

EDIT: TIL article history page is not necessarily accurate on deleted articles

Wikipedia admin here. The edits that added the copyrighted material have been deleted, so this diff[1] isn't exactly accurate.

That said, I've just fixed the history page so that the deleted edits actually appear, even if you can't read the material in them.[2]

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Hemovanadin&diff=... [2] https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Hemovanadin&actio...

oh I suspected something like that but it left me wondering why would the copyrighted material stay there and the records of the edits disappear - shouldn't it be the other way around? I've also read about RevDel and that leaves the record in place just hides the summary/user/text of edit but leaves the record in history.

You're exactly right on RevDel (revision deletion). However, in this case only certain edits were restored after the article was deleted—but the copyright violations were left deleted, so there was no record of them in the public edit history.

That's why I've just restored the edits and revision-deleted the (copyrighted) text, leaving the editor and edit summaries public!

> How does an experienced user (he has 14k edits!) make an edit like that?

That's exactly how he made it to 14k.

I'm far removed from Wikipedia's social/cultural realm and yet I've only ever heard negative things about the deletionist culture there. Is the deletionist rationale that fewer articles == fewer spots for vandalism to occur?

I think people had a hard time taking Wikipedia seriously when there were more articles about Wookie culture and light sabre colours than there were about chickens or water. So, the deletionist culture seems to be about pride, focus on the serious business so that Wikipedia can be taken seriously and have a better reputation.

Perhaps, but it's also a database and it doesn't really hurt anything. We can point at pretty much any article and find a strange influence of geek male culture all over the encyclopedia. "In Popular Culture" (which I think is now supposed to be removed from articles) all too often simply contained links to video games and obscure anime.

Personally, I find the shift to wikia troubling. Mainly because it came down from Jimbo to purge the articles and move them to wikia, which ahem Jimbo runs and profits from.

I don't think it is clear that there is really a deletionist culture.

There's 5 million English articles. Even a very high quality bot will make hundreds or thousands of mistakes if it is doing anything vaguely interesting across a broad swath of articles.

Which doesn't excuse having a crap process at the margin, but nor does a moderate volume of unfortunate experiences make the case that it is all falling apart.

I think it's a bit confusing to equate deletionism with something done by bots?

The most infamous exchanges are almost all about active, human users seeing an article (possibly flagged by a bot), putting it up for Speedy Deletion, and steamrolling people who support keeping it.

The more pernicious approach, related to the one detailed here, is that articles are "pruned" for quality (removing e.g. external links sections) and then deleted for being incomplete.

My experience and reading certainly suggests that Wikipedia has a problem (as confirmed by new editor and article counts), but it largely seems to be about disparate groups aligning harmfully. Some people want to remove external links, some people want to fragment large articles into more focused sub articles, and some people want to delete everything that's excessively narrow or short on content. As a result, each faction does its thing and the end result is content moving from "good and comprehensive" to "deleted entirely" by several innocuous steps.

It seems that several of the WikiProjects that are currently being worked on are aimed at improving stub articles ("an article deemed too short to provide encyclopedic coverage of a subject"). From the screenshot of the article the author references, his article was a stub. My guess is that someone tried to improve it, thinking that a book's coverage would be deemed encyclopedic, then when it was deleted, the person who deleted saw that it had previously been a stub and didn't look further into it.

It seems that copy paste from book and the insertion of copyright violation banner were made in the same edit. Why on earth?

reply


I've just fixed the article history to make the sequence of events clear.[1]

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Hemovanadin&actio...

A few points, as a sometime Wikipedian.

1. Yes, Wikipedia has its challenges, there are flaws in the underlying assumptions of its originators, and it's not perfect. But it is better, in general, than any other resource to date, and is widely transparent to boot.

2. Conflicts over editorial content are nothing new, nor are they distinct to open collaborative projects. A few months back I turned up an instance from 1874, in which the British publishers, and American printers, of Chamber's Encyclopaedia had significant differences of opinion on a number of topics, including on the topics of free trade, (economic) protection, slavery, and biographical details of Elizabeth I and heirs. It's a rare in sight to the process.

https://www.reddit.com/r/dredmorbius/comments/4xe2k1/chamber...

Another set of conflicts of which I'm recently aware concern Joseph Needham, biochemist and sinologist, whose research and writing were emperiled by his naive participation in what turned out to be a Chinese- and Soviet-led propaganda campaign. Documented in Simon Winchester's The Man who Loved China.

3. I've authored or contributed to a number of Wikipedia articles myself. In some cases, particularly in noting the blatant disinformation campaigns of Koch Industries and Libertarian partisans in particular, especially on global climate change, I've been rather frustrated. I've originated a couple of articles. One, on the present NPR president Jarl Mohn, was slated for deletion on numerous grounds when I first submitted it. The result of working with other more experienced editors was a substantially improved and strengthened article which still stands. I'd created the article after being surprised to find it didn't exist at all.

Yes, camping out on and watching articles may be useful to avoid more serious disruption, particularly on contentious topics. And Wikipedia does have a problem, as does all media, on ideologically-tainted topics. No, the truth doesn't always win out.

But it does pretty well, all told.

Wikipedia is a very useful resource for some things, especially as a starting point for a number of scientific and technical topics. I would never rely on it though, as a sole source of information.

what would,

you rely upon,

as your sole source of information?

He could post his deleted articles on his blog too meanwhile.

Wikipedia was the original fake news. For instance, someone might edit an article to say that a person was a known political extremist. Someone else might write an article (not on Wikipedia) saying the same thing (after having read the Wikipedia article). Years later, if the information is questioned on Wikipedia, then editors will add a reference to the off-wiki article, and everyone will be happy. Circular fake news, with truth going down the plughole. The entropic heat death of information.

I've looked at large articles I contributed to a few years ago and they are now disasters. Full of bowdlerisation, inconsistent style, and false snippets of information. I think the abusive nature of many Wikipedia admins, and the hostility of Wikipedia itself to knowledge, will eventually just make it a 4chan with pretentions.

This criticism would be more useful with concrete examples.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:List_of_citogenesis_...

Note that of course, like everything on Wikipedia this is probably neither complete nor necessarily accurate.

To the extent that it is complete, it counters the criticism made. Incidents that have been documented and dealt with aren't an example of bad information existing forever.

It's also a pretty short list.

The concrete examples have been deleted.

Which means things work as they're supposed to, doesn't it?

Since the election I've seen pretty much every major news and reference information source disparaged as "fake news" by comments like this. It begs the question: if every major source is untrustworthy, if it's all a chain of lies all the way down, how does anyone know anything? Can those who have seen the light please point the rest of us to the untainted source of pure truth you've cross referenced against to confirm this?

It seems like there are plenty of people in the world who manage to act productively on the information they have, but maybe it's all just a big conspiracy - nobody has ever known a single fact.

Everything becomes much clearer once you realize that everyone is for themselves, and that includes mass media who report stuff in a way that increases the clicks and the views.

The majority of us have been conditioned to worry, actually worry, about stuff that we have absolutely no control nor expert knowledge. The majority of our time should be spent on worrying about ourselves, our immediate circle of people, our neighborhood, city, country, planet. In that order. Turn on the TV or open your facebook and you'll that the hierarchy is completely reversed.

