"No ops needed". Every time I see such piece of PR I cry a little inside. Sure, spread such things even more, so that everyone around, devs, managers, business take it even more seriously and build more horrible, unsustainable, overpriced, insecure and failing infrastructures and services. No ops needed in the serverless lambda cloud! ;)

One of the things that used to separate "small business" from "big business" was reach. A small business was one that operated within the confines of a region, a town, or a city. They were characterized by being asymmetric in their execution, so they might be a shop with a great sales guy and lousy inventory control, or excellent quality and workmanship but poor management of expenses or receipts. If they were asymmetric enough, it would kill them and they would be one more business that was born, lived, and died.

Now however you can start a business in your basement that has global reach. It's still a small business, and it's still likely asymmetric in its ability to execute, but now it has high visibility. What is more it depends on network infrastructure in order to work.

Everyone wants to be the Microsoft Back Office version of "cloud". Install it, click the defaults, and it provides the infrastructure you need to run your small business.

Operations always were those guys that kept complaining about "reliability" and "maintainability" and how the perfect thing that worked on my machine woke them up in the middle of the night, and how I must bother with inconsequent things such as "packaging" and "configuration" and "dependencies." Those incompetents, glad to see them gone.

On a serious note, you are absolutely right. IT always had two opposing forces for a reason, it provided balance between change and sustainability. The big problem was lack of communication between the two sides, which "devops" was supposed to solve.

Instead, "devops" is now developers doing what they've always done, and caring for change above all like they always did, but pretending to care about the needs of services in production. I cringe when I think about all those containers where the application is continuously delivered but the bundled openssl isn't updated when vulnerabilities are found. Welcome to the brave new world.

We're moving in a no-ops direction mainly because the most vocal folks come from startups that don't last enough to see where coherent operations matter. They go under well before that. But this idea is bleeding onto companies where it does matter, and we'll see how that goes in a few years.

As a developer, absolutely. You need that kick in the ass from the grumpy old bastard who refuses to setup your queue with a max depth of 1 million, or open up the firewall between the database and the DMZ.

As a developer, I hate ops people for making my job slower, but I can't say they're wrong. They make stuff reliable and backed up.

> build more horrible, unsustainable, overpriced, insecure and failing infrastructures and services

This is a bit too much.

I'm not saying that Fortune 500 companies should use DO, but I don't see what's wrong with having a couple of servers for your 50k visitors per month web-app.

Sure "do-it-right" will be hard, but with DO you can literally buy yourself more time until you are able to hire the right people to do that.

Not everyone can afford a crack ops team. Not enough crack ops people exist to go around even if they could.

"The Cloud" lets us do WAY better on reliability and a little cheaper on cost than we could with our own bare metal servers.

I do wish I could drop a Samsung PRO 960 in our database VM though :(

> I do wish I could drop a Samsung PRO 960 in our database VM though :(

Consider Hetzner if you want high IO at low prices. You'll get "regular" SSDs in their VPSs, but you can get mirrored NVMe SSDs in their bare metal servers [1]. Nothing but great experiences with them. They have APIs to let you automate provisioning of the bare-metal servers if you want to tie it into a larger cloud deployment

[1] https://www.hetzner.de/us/hosting/produkte_rootserver/px61nv...

The type of companies that create horrible, unsustainable, overpriced, insecure and failing infrastructures and services using cloud systems will create even worse systems with an in house ops team.

I don't follow your logic.

You're suggesting that because a company without any experienced Ops staff makes bad decisions about their Infra, if the same company had experienced Ops staff, those staff would somehow make even worse decisions about their Infra?

The GPs logic is that your company either has experienced ops folks or it doesn't, and it will create shitty systems whether cloud-based or traditional if the case is the latter.

Im not sure if I want to hug you or sit in the corner with you and cry.

DigitalOcean peeps: a lot of cloud provider load balancers (specifically: AWS ELBs and Heroku's various HTTPS products) are currently really slow due to:

- No ECC cert support (slowing down initial connection time)

- No HTTP/2 (so no multiplexing, and text based protocol, slowing down fetching the actual page)

Do DO Load Balancers support these?

The new application ELB supports HTTP2. One can confirm by looking at the Chrome developer tools.

http://imgur.com/4mpDwJh

we actually had the new load balancers break an app when they added h2 support

there was some legacy code expecting headers to be all caps and amazon rewrites them to all lower case when they pass through the traffic

that was a fun one to figure out

I am curious to hear what people use digital ocean for. It's great for running one-off servers and to run WordPress, ghost, lamp stack. But I can hardly imagine people using load balancers like in AWS. Does anyone have a usecase? Thanks.

Um… production environments?

Early on you probably don't need it for the load but for handling recovery if an application server goes down.

Prior to now if you wanted to run a passable production environment for a small application you'd probably do something like a single persistent store behind 2 application servers fronted by an nginx to balance load across the two.

Doing that requires nginx config and finding an off the shelf package for handling healthchecks and automated removal of failed items from the nginx load balance rotation. Now DO will do that for you at slightly above the cost of you rolling it yourself but with the benefit of being (probably) more reliable and requiring near-zero time investment.

Edit: Other threads have pointed out that keepalive on the VM works for recovery on single compute instances. Seems likely that this is for DO's larger client who need recovery and multiple computes with load balanced across said compute surface.

So, I am not talking about the load balancer feature itself. I understand what it does.

My question is if any of DO users want this today? If so, I am interested in knowing their use case (what kind of app requires a load balancer and nothing else). I don't want some imaginative work load, I want to a real example. For example, I cannot use it for my wp installs because the db does not scale without some work.

We use it for all our front-end infrastructure, AWS for all our backend infrastructure, the front-end devs prefer DO and can consume an API created by back end devs on AWS.

Can you talk about the additional latency between your front-page and backend by running in different cloud environments?

How do you deal with a availability zone failure of a cloud provider?

I couldn't tell you technically as I didn't build it, however, I use our app and it's very quick, I know that we keep our regions near each other (east east), front end can fail through nyc locations, we have no customers outside of the east coast either, so that helps as well. As far as back end, we are restricted to AWS GovCloud regardless.

I'm using it for failover setup ( 2 x db + 2 x app + 1 x lb ) for small traffic app.

For the LB I use haproxy server only, which has it's own healthcheck.

Depending on your workloads, DO servers can come out cheaper or more expensive than AWS, but bandwidth at DO is so much cheaper than AWS that for bandwidth intensive stuff I can't serve entirely out of Europe (where Hetzner is vastly cheaper than DO again), DO is often a much cheaper alternative.

Sometimes we use it as a cost-cutting do-it-yourself CDN in front of AWS for clients that insist on S3 for storage (and again where we can't just cache everything in Europe for latency reasons). For bandwidth heavy applications, you can pay for significant numbers of Droplets from the AWS bandwidth savings alone.

Lack of load balancers have meant resorting to DNS based failover and hoping clients handle short TTLs (it works reasonably well, but with occasional issues), but the cost reductions are sufficient to make that a worthwhile tradeoff for many clients.

The apps you listed (+ other similar apps) are exactly what I use DO for. To me they are the KISS cloud provider. Nothing super fancy but the flip side to that is that they are easy to use and interface with. When I want an MVP or a non-enterprise type app I go to DO. If I want something more complex or something that needs more PaaS-like services (databases, app hosting, etc) I turn to the big three.

EDIT: This is coming from someone who works at MSFT and gets a bit of Azure for free. To me it's all about using the right tool for the job.

Azure's VMs was awesome till they decided to create the new portal and add in new features. Then they made networking insanely complicated.

But Azure is very pricy if you want to use it just for VMs.

We run our entire stack on DO - a couple of machines each with a small cluster of containers and a load balancer, plus a VPN server, database servers, rabbitmq server, etc.. I find it a very painless way to do things.

I just run my VPN server there since they charge by hour. So I create my VPN on DO whenever I need it and destroy it automatically after a while. But for everything else I have a dedicated server at Hetzner.

Services like Cloud66 let you target many different cloud providers, so the complexity of apps you deploy doesn't need to be any different on DO than AWS.

When you attach a load balancer, in AWS, it uses ELB; in DO it spins up an HAProxy instance. There are likely advantages to having parity between the stacks, having the load balancer higher in the stack.

If your DigitalOcean application suddenly became more popular and was performing poorly under load, why wouldn't you use this option? It would be a lot of work to move everything over to AWS.

Load balancer is not a magic bullet. It only expands the compute. Your DB, static pages, storage are all bottlenecks.

Don't get me wrong, I am just wondering if digital ocean wants to be AWS.

> Load balancer is not a magic bullet. It only expands the compute. Your DB, static pages, storage are all bottlenecks.

I think we can make the generous assumption that you've profiled and decided that compute is the problem and not static pages or DB. If that were the case, why would you not use DO load balancing?

> I am just wondering if digital ocean wants to be AWS.

No, they want to be better than AWS. They absolutely want that AWS $$$. Selling to devs who create "MVPs" and prototypes might pay the bills for now but if they are going to grow into their valuation they need larger clients. Seems likely that large clients wanted load balancing.

> AWS

For me somehow, the load balancer nevers puts a server back again in rotation even though ssh and http directly access works. Need to boot up the ec2 and then it comes back in rotation.

reply


In a word; redundancy.

DO is cheap, you can achieve scaling and failover for a lower fee than with AWS. Their new load balancing solution is nice but lacks features and its price is 3x higher than what we provide at https://pikacloud.com.

reply


Source: spent a several days in December cost modelling a few services for a client, was surprised by the result

I have been under the impression that structuring a system to use AWS with portability in mind ends up costing as much or more than optimizing the structure for AWS such that one is effectively locked-in at scale. That's a trade-off that has to be factored in to a decision.

I mean granted I've only done rough guesstimates for some toy applications for myself and some friends and family, so I could be totally off base here.

you can run this yourself with ngnix but if you have everything inside DO then the ability to easily add new droplets is great. create droplets on demand from snapshots, add them to load balance and you are ready.

> Pay as you use. Hourly rate, monthly billing.

Nah. I pay monthly, include monthly pricing. I can probably set up an nginx/varnish instance faster than I can calculate the monthly cost when you're billing by the hour.

reply


reply


reply


DO's offering is a fixed monthly rate.

They're $0.03 per hour [0].

[0] https://www.digitalocean.com/pricing/

It also says right on that page "$20 per month"

reply


One thing that is nice is the automatic failover (of the routing stack) when a VM or datacenter goes down.

I'm not personally no, the company I work for is - that's why I looked.

Essentially what I'm after is Digitalocean's load balancing per-domain rather than per-infrastructure

If it was my own stuff I'd just do it myself, work can afford the premium if it includes a support team when things break

It is very interesting to see how DO is expanding its portfolio slowly and steadily. Does anybody have a relatively large-scale (>50k users) mildly mission-critical applications running on DO? Can you share you experience with existing services?

100-150K here. DO has been very good for us, with some in house auto-scaling, the bill goes as low as $250, uptime has been in the %99.9.

2xLB + frontend servers (from 1 to N) + Postgres (master + multiple read slaves depending on frontned servers) + elasticsearch + redis + image servers.

Only thing that'd probably move us off DO is GCP adding Postgres to their Cloud SQL offering.

But overall, very happy.

We have a 50K+ users/month running on DO. But I think you meant 50k/day. Anyways, no real issues so far. Excellent service to boot.

Edit - we might actually be using the load balancer pretty soon as we prepare to scale.

Well, I guess still a fair number. Good to hear it has been working out well.

We have such an application running on DO, 100k visitors users a month. We have a big application server running and other servers for DB (postgres and redis) and static files (which is basically a nginx mirror).

So far, we are satisfied. Over the last year, there were 4 out times which lasted 30min to 1h caused by DO, which is alright I guess.

Since we experience more traffic peaks in the last time, we may use their load balancers in the future. The application servers are not the problem though, more the DB server. This is more a pain, since setting up and maintaining a DB cluster is quite a lot of work. We might go to AWS for this.

TL;DR DO works for larger projects, databases are bit of a pain though

I think the DO Load Balancers won't help with your DB operational concern. You'll have to use some other in-house or outsourced solution.

If you switch to AWS, will you be maintaining a cross-datacenter VPN connection or something?

reply


To be honest, we have not figured out how to connect the DO servers to AWS yet. Do you have experience with that?

I don't know if DO plans to provide a managed Kubernetes offering similar to GKE, but if they did I would use it.

having a Load Balancer is necessary to integrate with k8s similarly to GCLB and aws, so this is a step in the right direction.

reply


We've been using Kubernetes internally for quite some time and replacing a few of our older and more difficult to manage systems with it. We are looking into productionizing kubernetes so that our customers can also use kubernetes if they like and making that experience seamless.

It's something that we are actively working on in 2017 but it's still too early to give much more guidance.

But certainly if you wanted to go through the process of setting up your own kubernetes cluser on DO you could do so. =]

I don't know what your load balancer architecture is, but It's disappointing that using a load balancer has to cost $20/month, which is fine when you need it, but drastically increases your costs when you don't.

It would be really nice to see someone offer a solution that can actually scale from a single node to multiple nodes as necessary. Being able to run my application on the load balancer inside a container would be pretty nice.

I have some question about your loadbalancer and your plans about kube on DO:

- Does your loadbalancer support HTTP/2 yet?

- Can you share your scripts for setting up a HA kube cluster on DO?

- Do you plan to provide a kubernetes cloud provider for DO?

Having a DO cloud provider and standard scripts would probably help the adoption of kube on DO. Without a cloud provider I can't many benefits compared to traditional bare metal providers which are still cheaper.

Our goal would be to provide a complete product solution so you would just be able to login and create a cluster. Unfortunately our current implementation that we are running behind the scenes wouldn't be directly portable to our end customers and we wouldn't want users to go through the hassle of running scripts to spin up their cluster.

we are hosting a meetup tomorrow in our NYC HQ but we also stream remotely if you are interesting in hearing more from our of engineering managers and you can ask him questions directly =]

https://www.meetup.com/DigitalOceanNYC/events/237418043/

GCP also provides globally distributed load balancers which reduces the overhead to deploy is multiple regions.

Could someone more knowledgeable please provide some insight into why using their load balancers would be preferred over, say having regular Droplet instances act as load balancers, by leveraging nginx for instance?

Single droplets are a single point of failure and have a limited availability. You can take actions to mitigate this SPOF like running multiple droplets and distributing requests by adding all of these droplets to your DNS configuration also known as DNS round robin.

Another solution is too pay Digital Ocean to provide network endpoints that are more available and allow you to provide a higher availability for your application. Because DO works on different level of abstraction they have more possibilities to provide this availability.

Bandwidth Bandwidth Bandwidth.

reply


reply


Linode's load balancers have clearly defined support for 10,000 concurrent connections. Am I missing where the limits are on DO's?

And linode introduces high memory instances. Today is a good day for all of us!

Does anybody know what they're powering this service with? I presume that it's software-based: nginx, haproxy, traefik, or similar.

I was under the impression that Digital Ocean was mostly lower end i.e the $5.00 or $10.00 a month instances. Can someone say what is the use case for a load balancer in front of small instances?

reply


We're focused on delivering a simplified cloud experience, if you want to run a bunch of $5 and $10 droplets then by all means go for it =]

But we're serious about building a feature rich cloud so that you can run all of your production systems from DO.

We run DO from DO itself, so as we continue to scale we will continue to release products and features that will make it easier to do so, both for ourselves and for our customers.

The biggest advantage even for low-end services would be high-availability. If one server goes down you can automatically fail over to another without having to build that into your code.

Does someone running a wordpress site need HA though? You could also just buy a pingdom account and be notified when there is a problem and resolve it via support as needed. Adding an LB tier is adding a layer of complexity and different failure modes. That's why I was asking if maybe they were targeting larger customers now.

Digital Ocean supports droplets up to 224GB of RAM, 32 virtual CPUs, 500GB of SSD storage for $1680 a month in their High Memory variants. So there are likely some folks running larger apps across multiple virtual hosts.

reply


reply


reply


reply


For failure recovery on a single compute that'll work but doesn't that story get more complex as you add more compute VMs? You know, the actual… ah… balancing of load?

Well I could just add two compute nodes running IPVS and keepalived and get the same thing no? I think that was the OPs point. It seems like that might be far cheaper that this offering.

reply


reply


Since the topic is relevant, I was disappointed with how basic Amazon ELB is.

Many features such as weighted or IP-based routing are missing.

I know it's possible to achieve that with other options like Route53 or running your own load balancers behind ELB but for my basic needs and projects that's too much cost and complexity.

I just want a "load balancer as a service" that has a decent feature-set.

Honestly, this is awesome. It looks a lot easier than AMazon's EC2 load balancer to use, and fits right into their whole philosophy.

I don't know if it's a lot harder, but it seems the usefulness of this is severely diminished without the ability to autoscale your backend.

Load balancers is nice, but per-client private networking would be better. Just a thought.

That's currently in development for 2017, it's towards the end of this year. As we make more progress that timeline will get tightened up. But it is something we are actively working on and it was kicked off in the tail end of 2016.

reply


Can you elaborate on your comment? Do D.O. instances all share the same vlan?

reply


Yes, they do.

What?! Is that made public anywhere? I have not heard that before. Why don't they have an overlay? I would think this is a non-starter for many(most?) businesses.

reply


DigitalOcean seems to be going after Linode. Will be interesting to see how Linode responds.

https://blog.linode.com/2017/02/14/high-memory-instances-and...

How much concurrent visitors does it support?

No ipv6?

