AI Software That Writes and Rewrites Its Own Code (technologyreview.com)
15 points by tmarkovich 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





The only part of the article that seems to suggest what the HN title implies is this:

> As further examples are provided, the code behind the model is rewritten, and the probabilities tweaked.

I'm curious as to whether or not the word "code" in this context literally means language code or if it was being used as a journalistic device(to avoid confusing the reader about something more complicated but not necessarily language code).

The article's headline was edited after this was posted.

We do have examples where the code does rewrite itself statistically. For more information, see https://gamalon.com/technology/

Full disclosure, I work at Gamalon.

