Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
GitHub Open Source Guides (opensource.guide)
9 points by manojlds 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I accidentally posted this more than a week ago. Silly me, I forgot that there was only a landing page with the words "Coming Soon". https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13566857

This site reminds me of https://choosealicense.com, which gives info on what licenses to use for software projects. I suppose the new Open Source Guide will eventually replace choosealicense by this year.

Somewhat related -- I'd like to see GitHub refresh their GitHub Help articles. They look like man pages, rather than support documents. Just adding a mobile viewport would make it 2x better.

Or, you know, they could open source the entire GitHub Help repo. Perhaps they are actually working on this, and cleaning up the codebase in he meantime.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: