Announcing Open Source Guides
github.com
80 points
by
bkeepers
4 hours ago
morinted
1 hour ago
I thought this was going to be a GitHub implementation of GitBook. Excitement fell when I clicked through. However, anything that makes getting into open source easier is good in my books.
