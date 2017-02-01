Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How Stack Overflow Redesigned the Top Navigation (stackoverflow.blog)
I like it! I just wish it weren't fixed. The design does indeed add clarity and make it easier to quickly parse compared to the old nav. But it being fixed makes it feel like a design that's trying to coerce me into staying on the site longer. Which is fine (and more and more sites are doing this anyway), but to me it makes Stack Overflow feel a little bit less like a tool, and a little bit more like a company trying to subtly influence my behavior for their profit. But I'm probably reading way too much into this.

> I just wish it weren't fixed.

I thought the article mentioned this, but there's a user preference to turn that off ("Disable stickyness").

http://stackoverflow.com/users/preferences/

Users aren't clicking on it? Better shove it in their face so it's noticed.

I like the solution of not showing the navbar unless the user scrolls up.

IMO, fixed navbars are almost as bad as popups.

> I like the solution of not showing the navbar unless the user scrolls up.

Oh man, I've gotta strongly disagree with this. To me, those are just distracting and in practice often end up being fidgety. For tall webpages I think an easy and simple alternative is having a link like <a href="#">top</a> at the bottom of the document or wherever it makes sense. Unfortunately it seems like many designers don't really go for easy and simple.

It's toggleable. The default right now is opt-out. But I think it can be made opt-in for logged in users and opt-out for anons (to make them remember and notice where they came, most don't even notice the url when searching the internet).

> I like the solution of not showing the navbar unless the user scrolls up.

Absolutely not. Bloomberg does this; it just means the "scroll up" feature is broken. You try to scroll up, and you get the navbar instead of the text you were trying to scroll to. If you're trying to add a feature that infuriates visitors several times over for every page of yours they view, then sure. If you don't want that, don't have stealth navbars.

> I like it! I just wish it weren't fixed.

Now there's just a bar I'm ignoring that's obscuring part of the useful information.

UX and business decisions seem to never get along

Yep. They even bring it up themselves in the very beginning:

>“When I come here I’m on a mission; I don’t care about the rest.”

>“You’re only there for 1 reason: to find the answer to your question.”

>“From my point of view, nothing above the question title exists.”

>“I scroll down and read the question.”

People google a question, click on a Stack Overflow link, get their answer, close the tab. It works perfectly. Just not for SO, who want you to stay on the site after learning the answer.

The whole blog post is Stack Overflow trying to justify them making the UX worse on purpose.

Stack Overflow did well with this. Now I wonder if GitHub will chime in with why they decided to redesign their header recently to, in my opinion, a hideous design.

I agree... yuck.

I do think if you take a step back and squint a little bit you can sense their design lacks a bit of contrast, but the black header bar is an ugly fix.

And I thought it was an event, and won't last long.

But now it's still there :)

The new black header on GH made me think someone famous has passed (like HN did in the past).

Same here, I spent good 10 minutes looking at their homepage and blog in hopes of finding an explanation.

I took another 5 minutes to find this useful add-on for Safari:

https://freestyler.ws/style/152684/github-white-header

It looks great atm, now it matches the colors of the site. They even recently added it a grey-er background color which makes it different from the content background.

