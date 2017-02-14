Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Find messages faster with the Microsoft Garage’s latest release, Email Insights (microsoft.com)
2 points by richardboegli on Feb 14, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



"not currently available"

I am in Australia. But sounds like a good idea.




