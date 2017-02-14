Hacker News
Find messages faster with the Microsoft Garage’s latest release, Email Insights
microsoft.com
2 points
richardboegli
on Feb 14, 2017
1 comment
gggggggg
on Feb 15, 2017
"not currently available"
I am in Australia. But sounds like a good idea.
