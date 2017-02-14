Ask HN: What was the longest period you had to continuously code?

edit: + to
1 day beforehand was spent doing research, reading source code, devising strategy.
Next day (+ well into the following day) 20 hours solid development in Python and C++
After that it was deployed to 530 servers worldwide and went live immediatly.
Functioned perfectly. No bugs.
I was exhausted after that, it took me 3-4 days to recover.
9 hours. Just last weekend, had to build a system to migrate production database data to another db with different schema, right before a very-short-notice-yet-important QA.
My boss had me working on every project except the one that the whole foundation of the business was being built upon, until 3 days before our opening trade show. I paid the price and learned a very valuable lesson about the employee/employer relationship. I now refuse to work more than 40 hours per week.
We were up against a deadline from the Defense Department. One we didn't know about until the day before it was due. The product owner dropped the ball on this one.
We did complete it. Sadly (and not really a surprise) there were other problems with the contract we had with them and the deal/partnership was dissolved.
