> Do not create an extension that requires users to accept bundles of unrelated functionality, such as an email notifier and a news headline aggregator
It sounds like they may have just requested oddly broad permissions. Google really cares about privacy. They really care about consent fatigue from unnecessary permissions. Is it possible this is just an effort to rein in unnecessary permissions & the app will be reinstated after the fat is trimmed?
Is this a joke? Considering Google is a glorified data mining company I'm going to have to disagree
I was laughing too hard after this part that I stopped reading the rest of the comment.
> Google really cares about privacy
Is there any skepticism of Google from within Google? Because from the outside, it seems like the hiring process is designed to accept only the most loyal, desperate Yes-men in CS...
Google has knowingly built and sold tools to global surveillance regimes, for "national security reasons" that inadvertent or not, have created a mechanism for population-scale control. Maybe Google cares about privacy when it comes to fuzzing what ads you click on. But to say "Google really cares about privacy" is to live with your head in the sand...
Clicking every single ad is bound to get you so many tracking cookies and give up so much metadata about your browsing that you're working against your own privacy by using it (see also "cookieless fingerprinting": https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13644139).
Not to mention that it's actively disruptive to the websites you visit (which presumably you like since you are visiting them) by generating so many extraneous and unnecessary network requests. You will slow down your browsing and get your favorite websites banned from the ad networks they use (see: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13644226).
If you don't like ads, just block them. This plugin is a silly pipedream thought up by lawyers and artists without any relevant consultation from technologists or ad industry experts. It's harmful to everyone that uses it.
Btw, if you're using this plugin on Firefox, enjoy the exploits that your browser downloads and runs in the background by clicking every ad! :-D
You have to understand statistics, ad networks, etc. plus all the stuff that can be used to identify you online, cookies, e-tags, browser storage, browser property sniffing, etc. plus how all that works in regard to domains and sub-domains, what's accessible cross-domains, etc.
The parent is alluding to that while all that ad clicking might obfuscate your reception to ads, it might have the downside of making it extremely easy to distinctly recognise your browsing habits and let every ad network uniquely identify you and link it to other data they have on you.
It was my first concern too, and I still wouldn't be comfortable to run it, but it's not as though the security question was unaddressed.
(I do object to the possibility of getting your favorite sites blacklisted by ad networks for low-intent clickthroughs or botting.)
Haven't installed the extension for these two reasons.
Also, while I strongly believe that the tech industry re: surveillance, data-mining and data-sharing is completely out of control and deserving of a tool like this... I'm not ready to cross this line and become this kind of activist for change. There's a war going on and our online rights to privacy have been completely stripped away - with things getting so much worse.
As a result, I do understand others using this extension and hope that this tool (among others, especially long-needed legislation which the government opposes) changes things for the better. Whitelisting/Blacklisting could help solve the fav sites issue but it defeats the purpose of this extension when there is so much at stake.
It doesn't download or run anything. Just clicks links without even rendering the response, pretty small attack surface there I'd say.
So instead of doing that and being respectful and competitive Google decided to ban the extension.
Respect may not have been the right word, but I was going for "not a blatant abuse of power".
If Google decided to block users of AdNauseum and similar plugins from using Google web products, you'd probably say it's blatant abuse of power and I'd say it sounds reasonable, exactly as it's reasonable for sites to block users running ad blockers.
Yes. Context and intent matter.
"Almost nobody would think it acceptable to drive recklessly on their commute home, but somehow ambulance drivers get to run red lights and exceed the speed limit?"
I don't see a lot of merit in AdNauseum. It feels to me like a petty "fuck you" response from people who don't like ads.
It's their computer after all, they can use it however they want. If click fraud is what they want to do, go for it. It's up to the ad networks to counter that on their end - on their own computers - in a fair and reasonable way.
Just as browser extension runners have every right to have their computer do what they want it to - if that's click ads, so be it.
Ultimately, I own my computer, it should do what I tell it to.
As others have pointed out, Google could have easily detected this extension and ignored its clicks, just as they do with regular click fraud in most cases. Instead they chose a path which makes Chrome violate user choice. That I have a problem with.
Google will ban a site from hosting Adsense ads if Google believes that the site's operators are generating fake clicks. The way they detect this is a trade secret, but many sites have gotten arbitrarily banned after users seemingly clicked ads artificially in a misguided attempt to help the site.
This extension will no doubt be used by a certain subset of users. Those same users may use some sites in a disproportionate number, that could result in people's favorite sites getting banned and losing the ad revenue that keeps the lights on.
I don't actually think this extension is "bad" or "wrong" just might have unintended side effects.
If you object to ads, is that a bad thing?
I just installed the extension on Chrome and it seems to block the cookies on those requests. There's also a setting in their settings panel that mentions blocking cookies (checked by default).
The explicit purpose of this plugin is to make the signal disappear within the noise. Explain what "considerable amount of one's own privacy and browsing habits" this plugin exposes, or stop spreading FUD because you are ideologically opposed to it.
this just comes off as FUD, do you have a code example of this?
It's running in your browser, it's as vulnerable as if you clicked on every single ad you see, no?
Consider if this extension did exactly the same thing, but was called "Ad Click Faker" and was used by those defrauding companies and sites. That doesn't seem like a positive thing, so I'm not sure why AdNauseum should be either.
If I don't care about ad networks wasting money (I don't), why should I care?
