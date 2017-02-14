I consider it one of the main reasons Apple lost so much content market share to Amazon despite Apples first mover advantage - Amazon has better search and you can actually find the stuff you want. AFAIK Apple tried to start up an applied research group to fix the problem but they refused to pay enough and ended up with the dregs. They tried to hire me 3 years ago for $130K. It highlighted that they didn't understand the importance of the problem and we're likely to fail. I typically make ~$240 as FTE and more as a contractor. Apple also has a culture of secrecy where as search science is pretty open.
Anyway; I checked out Steam. The search there is clearly very poor and can easily be improved. The overreliance on tags is usually a good indication that they are not digging into their usage data for their recommendations.
It's best to tailor your learning around a problem so you can get feedback on what works. Building bespoke search engines is expensive and often not worth it until the problem is big enough. Machine Learned optimization is even more expensive.
So in the likely instance that your problem is small; I'd stick to an off the shelf Lucene. If you need more specialization write plugins for it. If you need more speed then DIY OkapiBM25 in native (maybe Rust these days). If you need Big Data I'd use Spark. If you need ML then GDBT in R. If you need advanced NLP then Deep Learning. At each stage it's usually diminishing returns. So quit once you start losing money on the additional effort.
Edit: As a fun aside. Page Rank doesn't work very well and AFAIK Googles major advance was from creating 'meta documents' using anchor text and search queries. Google has a habit of sending out red herrings to guard their important ideas. So if some blogger is waxing lyrical about Page Rank you know they're full of it.
Of course this is anecdotal and I would be happy to see evidence to the contrary.
1. Steam receives dozens of releases a day and it's difficult for developers/publishers to make their title stand-out without performing marketing.
2. Author perceives that Steam's display algorithm results in display of outliers (very good/bad).
3. Very low quality titles are released/being sold by Steam.
4. Reviews are a very poor metric as reviewers can be shills or rate content poorly out of pettiness or malice.
5. Author thinks that staff-curated titles are the solution.
My responses:
RockPaperShotgun is a game review site. Reviewing games is how they manage to make ad revenue (well, besides click-bait articles). If the defense is that more content comes out than RockPaperShotgun can review, then RockPaperShotgun should hire more people. If that's cost prohibitive, and there's market demand for it, then why are they asking Steam to do it?
1. Welcome to selling anything.
2. I don't know if this is true; I'm not rejecting this claim, but I'd love to see the data.
3. Quantifying "good enough to sell" is a risky game. I'm okay with spending $5 (most of a beer at a bar) on something kind of buggy if it's amusing for 30 minutes. For someone else, that amount may be double or $0 on principle.
4. If this subproblem gets solved without background checks on reviewers, you have a serious business that Amazon/Yelp/etc would love to buy from you.
5. Beyond catching content that simply _does not do what it says on the box_, this is all personal taste.
And as an aside, there's a "curious" market that exists in low-quality games that have DLC/content that ends up on the Steam Community Market (Steam gets a % of each transaction), so the "how did a broken game end up on Steam?" question has more depth than a casual observer would guess.
This morning in half an hour I got through three interesting-looking games that didn’t have functioning controls.
Really this could stand on it's own as a product either as a review site or an industry group that supports several review sites.
PS: An yes that seems like a high estimate the average is less than 20$/game and most of this junk does not need 2 hours.
Valve wouldn't have to pay for the games - vendors let retailers inspect their product for free /all the time/.
Stop apologizing for shitty content making it to the store shelves.
So, no I don't think any one site needs to take on this cost rather anyone can get it off the ground for a few months and then sell a feed to other people thus defraying the costs.
Sure, steam could have higher standards, but IMO there is value in letting poor games into their ecosystem that may be improved with time. UnReal World for example been in development by one guy for 26 years and right now it's a solid game though dated game. But, 20 years ago it was a buggy mess that would only really interest a tiny group of people even though he had been working on it for 6 years.
6. Games that received poor reviews are relegated to the trash bin forever.
Response:
Untrue.[1] The converse also applies, games don't keep their good reviews forever - this helps identify abandonware or post-hype truth.
[1]:http://store.steampowered.com/news/21695/
The way I decide to purchase a game is simple: 1) I see/read a review about a game 2) If it piques my interest I go check out some videos and read a few more reviews 3) Add it to my wishlist 4) Purchase it when it's on 'special'
Finally, I almost never buy games unless they are at least 1 year old (save a few exceptions). This article seems mostly to have a contention about new releases and the 'suggestions' made by Steam (which I almost never look at anyways).
Hope this can help others with their Steam purchases.
All games DRM free
Games are tested before being listed
I'm an "in and out" customer - I love games but I basically only buy big name titles (old behaviour from my console days). I know I'm missing out on some other great titles, but I only have a limited number of hours to put into games.
The only time I might get a lesser known game is when it got a lot of buzz outside of Steam, but the most likely scenario is via a heavily discounted bundle that contains a big name title that interested me.
Of the ~100 games in my Steam library, only about 20% are games I specifically wanted the buy. The rest were basically freebies that came along for the ride.
This is ridiculous. I never have this problem with games on my Nvidea Shield.
But that's the benefits of PC gaming, you get the choice on whether or not to have things start up and keep updated in the background - and if you choose not to, you end up with a situation like that.
I think it's pretty cool that they have a development pipeline that allows for frequent releases.
Even stand-alone installs (which are stupidly rare these days) auto-update themselves on first load.
Anyway, there's a detailed changelog[1] for all the updates, so you can have a look at the kinds of things they change.
[1] http://www.steampowered.com/platform/update_history/index.ph...
Steam has a:
- bundled web browser
- a messaging client with a decent set of features
- the whole "simple distribution product"
- probably tons of other things I'm forgetting right now
- and everything included is obviously network facing, ergo vulnerabilities, ergo security patches
What would a reasonable time for startup be in your eyes beyond 5-10 minutes before you play your games once a month? 1 minute? Instant?
Drop the achievements (do a large number of players actually pay attention to that?), drop the trading cards (I still don't know WTF those are for). Drop everything that isn't about selling a game to a player. Then hire some competent UI people to simplify and clean up that abhorrent interface that tries to do too much.
In fact, separate Steam from Valve entirely. Let Valve focus on producing games and let Steam focus on selling them, but put a wall between them.
In other words, it's not that Valve can't produce games right now it's that they don't want too. They're too busy with Steam/VR cause those things are new/cutting edge.
If they dropped everything that isn't about selling games to players (Steam Matchmaking, social features, the Steam economy especially wrt CS:GO and Dota) I don't think Valve would be able to sell and host games as cheaply as it does, and I think more people would pirate games rather than getting them on Steam.
I anecdotally do.
Valve is famously organized as a place where everybody gets to pick the problems they want to work on (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2012-04-27/why-there...). Manually reviewing dozens of (mostly crappy) games every day in the hope of finding a few that are worth recommending is the kind of dull, grinding work that nobody would ever pick for themselves to work on.
Currently, we have floods of garbage hitting Steam, with no curation at all. Pre-Greenlight, Steam was a closed shop that was hard to get into.
What is needed is a healthy balance, that doesn't have zero chances for an indie game to be seen because it's buried under all the AAA titles, yet doesn't allow trash like Slaughtering Grounds to be sold.
The article suggests getting Valve employees to playtest any submission - however, I feel this still wouldn't work due to Valve's 2 main issues. Their flat structure, where people work on what they want - who wants to look after content curation? Secondly, they take a cut of every game sold - regardless of how awful it is. They are financially incentivised to keep subpar (or even scammy) games on the store.
I'm not going to pretend I have a solution, but I feel all the issues with the Steam store currently are issues of Valve's own making - the problem is, they don't (seem to, at the very least) care.
Are you asking, who wants to play video games for pay?
One expects that someone could be found...
Basic "does it run on X platform" is even more boring (but more automatable).
So, more "who wants to wade through potentially piles of garbage unity-based asset flips made by one guy in his garage, while potentially stumbling across a couple of commercially viable games"
They are destroying their own brand by not doing it.
Doesn't even have to be a human for some of the "does it launch on a sample of devices" tests.
You can't get your game onto XBox or PS without passing these kinds of basic checks, and this has an impact on the Valve brand. I'm just not sure Valve has someone in charge of ensuring that their brand is maintained.
If I've played a game to completion on the highest difficulty presumably I like it. Find me other games that people with the achievement also play and have the equivalent achievement on and you've got something basic.
Whatever system you use developers will try and game it but I think there are ways of cutting out obviously bad achievements
"Fail to evade 5 shots in a row with a full powered and upgraded engine."
It's almost pure luck. Wiki mentions ways that you can increase odds for you but still it's mainly luck.
That makes me really sad to realize too, because I feel like Valve is one of the only companies that has the resources to really push linux gaming into a new zone, but this hasn't been delivered on yet. I highly suspect they are waiting for Vulkan, but the time can't come soon enough to offer many people the last reason they need to switch to linux from windows: gaming.
I have also noticed this sort of let the customers do the work for us attitude far too often lately. For example, I am loving working in Unreal Engine 4, but they promised a native linux editor and then ingored it for a long time, only once linux native users submitted enough patches to their own fork(s) before Epic finally spent some time to push those changes to the official repo. I think sometimes open source users who want things do work to get them but some companies abuse this process. In Epic's case, we still don't have a marketplace launcher on linux, and there are tons of editor bugs, such as I can't even edit skeletal animations/rigging without crashing the client.
There is a balance to be had between user help and the companies that need it, but that pendulum seems to have swung far too far over to the user lately, and it needs to readjust.
