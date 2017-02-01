Personally, I'd rather have much stricter performance requirements for their mobile software than anything else right now. Having something that's almost an extension of myself lock up on me for a few seconds whenever I try to do something seems like pretty bad design to me.
It does seem strange though that it became this way more or less over night.
Personally, I'd rather have much stricter performance requirements for their mobile software than anything else right now. Having something that's almost an extension of myself lock up on me for a few seconds whenever I try to do something seems like pretty bad design to me.