Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Myth of Apple's Great Design (theatlantic.com)
6 points by jonbaer on Feb 14, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



One thing this article doesn't mention is the performance of iOS. It is often incredibly sluggish when opening or closing apps, moving between apps, unlocking the device and answering a phone call from the lock screen.

Personally, I'd rather have much stricter performance requirements for their mobile software than anything else right now. Having something that's almost an extension of myself lock up on me for a few seconds whenever I try to do something seems like pretty bad design to me.


Sort of related, I've _just_ notice my 6+ becomes noticeably sluggish of late. It did improve after making free space on the device as it only had Mb left.

It does seem strange though that it became this way more or less over night.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: