Ask HN: How to teach programming in primary and secondary school?

Hi HN! I've just started a job as a project manager for a school in Sweden, with children ages 6-15. I am going to help them develop the use of programming, makerspace and other forms of digital creation in education. My own background is in engineering, but I have no experience in teaching/pedagogics. The school has already purchased a lot of equipment, from bluebots to arduinos and a 3d printer. The project is still in its infancy, so we still don't have any clear plan yet. My hope is that, during the year I will work with this, that we can find some kind of framework that will enable the staff and students to work with programming and related subjects and on their own gradually develop the work. I have some questions that I would love to get your input on: 1. What are good ways to introduce children and teens to programming? What are the different "pedagogical pathways"? 2. How can we adress that all students will learn at different speeds, with varying levels of interest and require different levels of difficulty to keep them challenged? Now that I think about, I guess this is a general challenge in all fields. 3. Is there a map of different concepts that are basic to learning programming, like logical operations and control flow? Is there any kind of knowledge base available of exercises for these different concepts? 4. Any good tips of good learning tools/platforms? Like bluebot, quirkbot and rpi or pure software tools like lightbot? 5. Are there any reasonable limitations for what should be focused on? I am thinking that there are so many different concepts and tools to introduce and work with and that it may be that we try to do too many things at once. 6. Do you know of any specialized and active forums/communities for programming in education? Also any research communities? Are there any good papers for getting up to speed with the research in the field? This is my first post, please feedback if I've missed anything. Thank you for your help!