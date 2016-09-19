I have requested for L4 support in Linkerd that will finally make it possible for Linkerd to actually become an ingress + Service abstraction.
and
https://blog.buoyant.io/2016/10/14/a-service-mesh-for-kubern...
But you should ping linkerd on twitter. They are really responsive.
There are also more and more private networking / tunnel / sdn tools popping up, I wonder which of the techniques will win out. There are advantages to not doing too much in each tool.
It's useful to separate traffic to instances/services by need-to-know e.g. admins vs users, and that would require two instances of Linkerd to truly separate the traffic. In this case I use VLANs/SDNs with service discovery instead.
Always interested to hear how others are solving this routing problem.
I have requested for L4 support in Linkerd that will finally make it possible for Linkerd to actually become an ingress + Service abstraction.