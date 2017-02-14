Hacker News
Ask HN: Would you use CouchDB in a new project?
networked
on Feb 14, 2017
anilgulecha
on Feb 14, 2017
It makes for a good offline-first story. If your project considers that of primary importance, then yes. If not, then any of the more popular DBs would work too.
HodGreeley
on Feb 14, 2017
If you're looking for offline-first, Couchbase Mobile natively supports a range of platforms. CouchDB + PouchDB gives you a JavaScript option. (Currently you can use PouchDB with Couchbase as well.)
stephenr
on Feb 14, 2017
Didn't couchdb become couchbase after it merged with..membase was it?
networked
on Feb 14, 2017
No, CouchOne the company and Membase the company merged and became Couchbase the company, but CouchDB the product and Membase the product remained separate, except that Membase the product was now called "Couchbase" after the company. Their naming is a bit confusing.
arungupta
on Feb 14, 2017
Couchbase and CouchDB have similar name but both databases are quite different. A slightly dated comparison of CouchDB vs Couchbase is at
https://www.couchbase.com/couchbase-vs-couchdb
. We are in the process of getting that updated.
