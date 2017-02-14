Please don't post such things to HN and please don't post flamewar comments on HN.
There is a lot of ways to deliver anti-semitic content without being anti-semitic. For example, you can show a clip of one of Hitlers speeches and you have anti-semitic content.
Judging from your link, it seems more like he is ridiculing poor indians, by making them jump around for pennies for his amusement, than insulting jews.
If we pretend that this is perfectly decent behaviour, how does throwing an anti-Semitic message into it add to the joke? For a lot of people, including myself, the answer to that question is "it doesn't".
As for the comment that you can include hateful comment without yourself expressing those opinions: this was no archive footage of Hitler delivering a speech. This was people holding up a sign with an anti-Semitic message because PewdiePie explicitly asked them to create a sign with an anti-Semitic message and record themselves holding it up.
I agree the execution is a bit tasteless though. He could have done away with the nazi stuff without changing the premise.
See, that's the entire thing. He could have chosen a slew of other ways to do this. He didn't. He chose this. It might be hate with a handy excuse or it might be stupidity that is masking itself as hate. It doesn't matter to me.
Disney not standing for it is hardly surprising. I used to hear rumors of moral codes for storyboard artists and the parks have a pretty strict dress codes. They are obviously concerned about their outer image, and I don't see how one could miss that while working for them.
People should make an effort to understand that this is an excuse he came up with after realizing what a bad idea this was, not a real, legitimate reason for doing something.
This is a person who gets paid enormous amounts of money to just do whatever he wants and talk about what he thinks. Is it that far-fetched that someone with so much money and so much free time and free will would get bored and watch poor people dance and embarrass themselves for his amusement?
Note, this is not meant to be an attack on PewDiePie's character (his actions speak toward his character just fine). This comment is mostly about providing insight into why a person might do something like this for no real reason and genuinely see nothing wrong with it.
For one, there are a lot of Jews outside of Israel.
Apart from that, I am offended not just because it's disrespectful towards a particular minority. I'm offended because this is a thoughtless comment which "jokingly" parrots hostility towards other people at a time when I'm already worried about how that kind of message is being spread in earnest by a large number of people.
Go to any left wing rally and you'll see much worse than "hitler did nothing wrong" memes.
This, in my experience, is how every right wing rally is. Left wing rallies, on the other hand, have always been very pleasant and highly enjoyable.
Thank you for your perspective.
I haven't seen the video (and try to avoid his videos in general), but from the article that seems to be the joke, and the anti-semitic part of it is to have them do/say the worst possible thing.
Basically, having them bark like a dog isn't "extreme" enough, so he have them support Hitler, because that is extreme.
I'm not saying that makes it more tasteful, but I am saying it makes it less anti-semitic, if not actually semitic.
There is no joke in making them say "Hitler was bad", because anybody would say that.
1. that wouldn't be much better
2. It's not at all unclear how the anti-semitic message was delivered
3. Why the fuck would you make excuses for such obvious bad behavior
I mentioned here a couple weeks ago that I thought it is sometimes OK to punch nazis and people lost their shit. But someone can throw out 'kill all the jews' as a joke and it's very important that we sit down and think about this analytically.
You really need to spend more time reading history books. You should probably brush up your ethics too, they seem sadly deficient.
I've seen people wearing Mr. Perfect like HDNW shirts at gaming conventions in the UK the vast majority of them didn't knew wtf that even meant.....
Microsoft said the exact same thing with their AI bot "Tay". And it wasn't just a fluke; it was running for hours and hours saying that kind of stuff before they finally decided to muzzle it.
I wonder if this guy got this idea from that incident.
http://knowyourmeme.com/memes/hitler-did-nothing-wrong
Having them repeat a four year old anti-Semitic Internet meme? Aw, hell naw.
Here's another: http://imgur.com/a/gDy8v
