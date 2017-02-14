Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Keith Kellogg: who is Trump's acting national security adviser? (theguardian.com)
1 point by r721 on Feb 14, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



>After his retirement Kellogg joined a series of contracting firms including tech giant Oracle – the company gave him a leave of absence to help the Bush administration in Iraq. “I was given the opportunity to establish a homeland security business unit at Oracle,” he told the Washington Post in 2005, “based on the skills I developed in the military and on the value that information technology can bring to homeland security.”

>Kellogg later joined another tech contractor, CACI, in 2005, and then left for a defense contractor, Cubic Defense, in 2009, where he was responsible for the firm’s “ground combat training business”. In March, after Kellogg joined Trump’s campaign as an adviser, the New York Times reported that the last defense contractor to employ the retired general “had no information on his whereabouts”.




