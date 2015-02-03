You still have to grow the filesystem it self though, so if you're trying to grow the root mount, using a partitioned disk, and not using an abstraction like LVM you will need to reboot to be able to use the full disk.
Glad to see AWS catch up in this area.
With this setup - using KVM, mind you - I can change the disk size of the VM and resize the / filesystem inside by just using resize2fs, no need to reboot, umount or anything else.
If you use xfs, watch out, you can grow a fs, but not shrink it - which is why I use ext4 when I want more flexibility.
Bad news: that's because you can't make your EBS smaller.
> You can now increase volume size, adjust performance, or change the volume type while the volume is in use.
I'm quite happy to lose data, or manage my data's physical location on disk, and do online decreases… but I can't!
(Yes I know that's probably not what you meant, but it does highlight the question of what exactly is non-valuable data?)
> what exactly is non-valuable data?
https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/aws/amazon-ebs-update-new-elast...
In addition, you have to wait 6 hours before scaling again.
But that was before this announcement...nice addition AWS EBS team!