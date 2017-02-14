Hacker News
Show HN: Ovrtt: Most relevant political tweets
(
ovrtt.com
)
1 point
by
juanmarquez
on Feb 14, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
juanmarquez
on Feb 14, 2017
Hi! A friend and I have made this website that curates most relevant political tweets and related topics every hour. For the time being we added some european countries, Canada and the US but our intent is to add more countries progressively. The web is in an early stage and we will highly appreciate if you can pass by and give it a try. Thanks!
