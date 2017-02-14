Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Ovrtt: Most relevant political tweets (ovrtt.com)
1 point by juanmarquez on Feb 14, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



Hi! A friend and I have made this website that curates most relevant political tweets and related topics every hour. For the time being we added some european countries, Canada and the US but our intent is to add more countries progressively. The web is in an early stage and we will highly appreciate if you can pass by and give it a try. Thanks!




