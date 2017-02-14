You are a conspiracy nut, Mr Adams. Twitter is a private company. Repeat: Twitter is a private company. It's not even nominally working in your name (like a democratic government is). The First Amendment says nothing about private entities. Just because every TV news show uses it as a lazy source of react quotes does not make it a neutral public service.
Again, twitter is not a public service. Twitter owes you nothing; you haven't paid it fees/taxes. It's also a terrible place to discuss nuanced concepts (which is most concepts). Twitter is also not the only place you can express yourself.
The more I read of Scott Adams' recent murmurings, the more respect I lose for him.
But what I've realised recently is that "free speech" is more than just a legal right conferred by the government, it's a social climate. The climate of free speech is even more important than the government right, because if the climate is lost then people will start demanding that the government abolish the legal right too.
A social climate of free speech means a society in which people are accustomed to hearing things they find disagreeable, and don't flip out every time they do.
It means that although people hypothetically can punish each other for views they find disagreeable by means such as boycotting their businesses or shouting at them when they try to speak, they manage to refrain from doing so in all but the most egregious half a percent of cases, and generally tolerate disagreement.
This is what we're in danger of losing at the moment, and if this is lost then the legal right can't be far behind.
And looking over Adams' backlog, he's faking news: http://blog.dilbert.com/post/156711454356/president-trump-an... > "I don't know what was in those phone calls, but Australia and Mexico were lecturing Trump, and Trump let them know who was king, booyah!". Actually, no. The Australian PM went to Trump cap-in-hand, asking him to maintain an existing bargain. He couldn't afford to get Trump offside because the call was about a very explosive issue back home, and the existing bargain was his 'out' from it. He was pilloried here at home because he didn't stand up to Trump when the content of the call was made public. But no, Adams just makes shit up and decides "fuck those guys", defending a demagogue who does the same. Free speech does not include a right to lie about others (see libel/slander).
The climate of erosion of free speech is not most threatened by Twitter, it's the current US administration and their fact-blind supporters like Adams that's the real risk.
Also I don't think you'd be as nonchalant if Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders were being banned by Twitter.
I hadn't read anything about Facebook themselves being complicit in some sort of syndicate to spread misinformation during the election.
As for Facebook - Facebook already filtered your feed, independent of the 'fake news' thing.
Hell, if userbase flagging was available in Twitter like on HN, no-one with a household name would ever be able to use it, regardless of whether or not they were even political...
One can argue that there are potential problems in either case, but I think the nature of the problems are slightly, but importantly different.
Try and post a anti trump comment on breitbart.com
Nobody is complaining about conservatives being banned from Democratic Underground, they're complaining about conservatives being banned from twitter and facebook.
Whereas on Breitbart you are explicitly banned for dissent, on twitter, there is only correlation.
On the other hand, any publication with an angle will favor comments supporting that view simply because this is good for circulation and thereby survival. As an exception to this, I might mention WUWT, the sceptical climate site. You can find many (or at least a reasonable showing of) comments dissenting strongly from a pro-sceptic article.
There were many favorites.
So can someone give me the 4 lines of what a comic strip millionaire did after electrons took over paper?
Is Scott Adams still relevant. I've not heard his name for a decade.
I think the point of the article is that twitter is randomized shadowbanning (visible to 1% or so of people who explicitly look at his account actually see his posts) based on political viewpoints.
In the case you're referring to here, the commenter was intentionally bringing up an inflammatory quote to discredit the parent comment, taking the thread completely off track from what had been a relatively civil discussion, which is what the mod pointed out (as did other commenters in the thread).
It's a standard right-wing persecution complex combined with projection.