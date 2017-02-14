Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: About to interview for Android Developer role. What should I read up on?
4 points by drepricruf on Feb 14, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments
iOS Developer about to interview for Android Developer role. What should I read up on?



Activity and Fragment lifecycles are a good topic. Understanding commonly used libraries often comes up e.g. Volley, Gson, Okhttp.

Are there specific requirements for the job?


Anyone can pick up Android programming. What matters here are the requirements for the job.




