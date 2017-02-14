Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: About to interview for Android Developer role. What should I read up on?
4 points
by
drepricruf
on Feb 14, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
iOS Developer about to interview for Android Developer role. What should I read up on?
amacalac
on Feb 14, 2017
Activity and Fragment lifecycles are a good topic. Understanding commonly used libraries often comes up e.g. Volley, Gson, Okhttp.
Are there specific requirements for the job?
miguelrochefort
on Feb 14, 2017
Anyone can pick up Android programming. What matters here are the requirements for the job.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Are there specific requirements for the job?