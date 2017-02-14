Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Are there companies trying out the “Deep Work” approach of Cal Newport?
3 points by curiousgeek on Feb 14, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite
Author and computer science professor Cal Newport has written about the benefits of working on very cognitively demanding tasks in a mode of no interruptions or distractions, and progressively building the mental muscle to operate in such a mode.

He calls this "deep work" and has written about it in detail in his 2016 book of the same name: https://www.amazon.com/Deep-Work-Focused-Success-Distracted/dp/1455586692 . He emphasizes the increasing importance of such work in the knowledge economy.

Are there any companies or startups that allow their employees to work in this manner? Has this led to a different way of identifying tasks, structuring them and setting up the work environment?




