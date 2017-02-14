Ask HN: Are there companies trying out the “Deep Work” approach of Cal Newport?

Author and computer science professor Cal Newport has written about the benefits of working on very cognitively demanding tasks in a mode of no interruptions or distractions, and progressively building the mental muscle to operate in such a mode. He calls this "deep work" and has written about it in detail in his 2016 book of the same name: https://www.amazon.com/Deep-Work-Focused-Success-Distracted/dp/1455586692 . He emphasizes the increasing importance of such work in the knowledge economy. Are there any companies or startups that allow their employees to work in this manner? Has this led to a different way of identifying tasks, structuring them and setting up the work environment?