Impressive .Net Core Web API on AWS Lambda Performance (cloudncode.blog)
56 points by maingi4 4 hours ago





Just worth pointing out that Azure (Microsoft's cloud platform) also has a Serverless option in the form of a cloud platform capability called "Azure Functions". So check out the competitor here: https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/services/functions

Thanks! I have been using webjobs for a while and found the experience a bit scattered and subpar(especially the scheduling). Hopefully azure functions are better in this regard.

Nice post!

Would be great if you could post some total latency numbers from client to server and back, as in my experience API Gateway is extremely slow (AWS employees admit as much in their forums). Another problem is that once the Lambda is 'warmed up', if you have scaling needs beyond the 1 container it's allocated then you again have a 'cold start latency' problem. Interested to see whether this had an effect on your setup also (and as a side note, I'm extremely impressed with the potential for Lambda and serverless, but it still doesn't seem ready for prime time IMO).

I wouldn't have deemed it impressive by 'load testing' AWS Lambda with 139 requests.

Also, a simple Google search would have shown the author that first 1 million requests are free in AWS Lambda, contrary to what he says.

