Amazon rainforest was transformed over 2,000 years ago by mysterious earthworks (exeter.ac.uk)
74 points by Thevet 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 24 comments | favorite





Amazonian earthworks such as these are discussed quite a bit in Charles Mann's 1491, mostly in the context of dual hypotheses that the Amazon (and much of N. and S. America) was both far more heavily populated, and far more ecologically managed, than previously thought. It's a great and fascinating book, although not as data rich and scholarly as it could be.

I don't recall Mann having much description of what the earthworks were used for, although there were suggestions of some of them being fish corrals during high water events, I believe.

Thanks!

Yes, "both far more heavily populated, and far more ecologically managed", and for a far longer time. Perhaps for as long as 40 kiloyears. But relatively isolated, with just "low-bandwidth" communication with northeast Asia.

I wonder why things went so differently in Eurasia. Maybe bronze and iron technology? Jared Diamond stuff?

He does go into this a bit. Due to the ecology in the Amazon (a giant mud-filled floodplain), tools and buildings tended to be made of organic materials like wood & fiber rather than rock & metal as was more common in other areas of the world. As such, much of the evidence of these people would have rotted away by the time we started looking. Organic materials rot away real quick in a warm, wet climate.

OK, right. So ecology and terrain are the only records. Do we have any idea when populations crashed? Could it have been smallpox etc epidemics from European explorers?

Edit: Yes, Mann does indeed argue that. And also that isolation prevented tech spreading. I must read that book!

There's another theory floating around: That the bulk of the Amazon rainforest came into existence as a result of a millennia-long silviculture project taken on by the pre-Columbian Amazon people.

Dang, somebody beat me to 1491. He also suggested some of them were causeways for transportation.

These remind me of the circular homesteads I saw when flying over Africa. These homesteads were made of huts with a yard circled by a fence for protection and penning the domestic animals. In a rain forest, it would make sense to dig a small drainage pit around the whole yard, and for added protection like a moat.

Those are still quite common in the Amazon, especially inside indian reservations:

https://www.google.com/maps/@-12.2486002,-53.5823203,458m/da...

I guess that's just the natural shape for a small fort - circular to enclose as much area with the least wall and ditch/wall because you need to dig the earth to build/reinforce your wall from somewhere and a ditch adds to the effectiveness of your wall?

They look very like the ancient settlements/enclosures that you get all over the UK - there are loads of them here in Scotland.

Except they mention that there are few to no artifacts found in them, thus indicating that they weren't used as settlements/enclosures.

IANAA. I remember that it's very difficult to find ancient tools near China, because they probably used bamboo to build them.

In other places, the people used stones that are more archeological friendly. So it's possible to find the tools and even the shard of stones discarded while building the tools.

Is it possible that they can't find the tools here because they were made with some king of wood?

I'm no archaeologist but here in NZ there often isn't a ton of archeology as much of what was used locally easily perishes with time - wood, flax etc. Possibly relevant but someone more informed maybe able to comment.

I would guess that these were used to contain game.

Strongly reminds me of primitive animal pens/trapping yards. Used in the ancient middle east to trap wandering animals.

Need to get the team that analyzed Cambodia using LIDAR to analyze Brazil.

> The structures are ditched enclosures that occupy roughly 13,000 km2

So, they have a radius of 65km ?! How did they make the picture then? Can't be right

EDIT: why should a reader care what is the total space occupied by 450 ditched enclosures?

The area which they occupy, not enclose, is 13,000 km2.

> why should a reader care what is the total space occupied by 450 ditched enclosures?

Sense of scale.

I'd say it gives a sense of the type of occupation of the land it is, city vs. village vs. local farmsteads, and thus an idea of the type of land use and cooperation that might have taken place?

Maybe it's a total. Or maybe the 450 circles are different sizes and they photographed a smaller one.

i thought Amazon Rainforest (R) was some kind of a new platform..

I would guess it is to hold/route rain water, like a swale.

Sports fields?

Aliens

