I don't recall Mann having much description of what the earthworks were used for, although there were suggestions of some of them being fish corrals during high water events, I believe.
reply
Yes, "both far more heavily populated, and far more ecologically managed", and for a far longer time. Perhaps for as long as 40 kiloyears. But relatively isolated, with just "low-bandwidth" communication with northeast Asia.
I wonder why things went so differently in Eurasia. Maybe bronze and iron technology? Jared Diamond stuff?
Edit: Yes, Mann does indeed argue that. And also that isolation prevented tech spreading. I must read that book!
https://www.google.com/maps/@-12.2486002,-53.5823203,458m/da...
They look very like the ancient settlements/enclosures that you get all over the UK - there are loads of them here in Scotland.
In other places, the people used stones that are more archeological friendly. So it's possible to find the tools and even the shard of stones discarded while building the tools.
Is it possible that they can't find the tools here because they were made with some king of wood?
So, they have a radius of 65km ?! How did they make the picture then? Can't be right
EDIT: why should a reader care what is the total space occupied by 450 ditched enclosures?
Sense of scale.
I don't recall Mann having much description of what the earthworks were used for, although there were suggestions of some of them being fish corrals during high water events, I believe.
reply