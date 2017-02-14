Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Most Innovative Companies of 2017 (fastcompany.com)
3 points by sdomino on Feb 14, 2017 | 1 comment



Is it funny to anyone else that 9 out of the top 10 do tech and 1 does... yogurt?

I guess it's nice to see a little diversity!




