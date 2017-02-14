Hacker News
A Gnome Developer's Arguments on Vala Being a “Dead” Language
(
phoronix.com
)
3 points
by
camus2
on Feb 14, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
neuromancer85
on Feb 14, 2017
Sad but true... The problem with Vala is that it has never escaped from Gnome orbit...
Maybe Zig[1] would be a good replacement for Vala usecases, one day?
[1]
http://ziglang.org/
