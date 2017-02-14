Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A Gnome Developer's Arguments on Vala Being a “Dead” Language (phoronix.com)
3 points by camus2 on Feb 14, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



Sad but true... The problem with Vala is that it has never escaped from Gnome orbit...

Maybe Zig[1] would be a good replacement for Vala usecases, one day?

[1] http://ziglang.org/




