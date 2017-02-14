Hacker News
maebert
on Feb 14, 2017
mrgalaxy
on Feb 14, 2017
The title is bit of a clickbait. It should be noted that the 59% comes from the benchmark which is the last three months or so of historical data. As mentioned in the other discussion, it is more than likely that a real deployment of this bot would fare much worse than 59%.
RubenSandwich
on Feb 14, 2017
Previous discussion:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13613826
astrodust
on Feb 14, 2017
Combine this with CramerBot and you could be a billionaire.
powera
on Feb 14, 2017
TechCrunch should be ashamed of themselves for reporting such puffery.
jackmodern
on Feb 14, 2017
More of what they post is clickbait garbage than isn't recently.
