Ask HN: How do you find more clients as an independent contractor?
2 points by dyscrete on Feb 14, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
I have recently left a full time position and am having trouble staying afloat during the job search. I have experience working with clients as I've done this for a few years successfully but since leaving my day job my previous clients have found new developers or I've exhausted my list of current clients. I have full-stack experience with Node.js and PHP and use frameworks such as React, React Native, and AngularJS. I really also enjoy designing beautiful UIs and have Photoshop and some Sketch experience. I've considered trying upwork and freelancer but it seems very hard to score a project with even my lowest rates because I am in the US.

How do you find your clients or what services do you use that is actually worth your time?




I would still recommend Upwork. Start very small, try to score some low budget fixed-priced projects. It's not that hard even for beginners in the site. Then do a good job and make the clients happy so that they write amazing reviews about you. Then keep biding on bigger projects. It worked for me.

If you have done something a million times, so that you can partial or fully automate, like say 'integrate google analytics into your website', then you might consider selling as a low price gig at fiverr.

Hope it helps.




