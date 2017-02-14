|
|Ask HN: How do you find more clients as an independent contractor?
|I have recently left a full time position and am having trouble staying afloat during the job search. I have experience working with clients as I've done this for a few years successfully but since leaving my day job my previous clients have found new developers or I've exhausted my list of current clients. I have full-stack experience with Node.js and PHP and use frameworks such as React, React Native, and AngularJS. I really also enjoy designing beautiful UIs and have Photoshop and some Sketch experience. I've considered trying upwork and freelancer but it seems very hard to score a project with even my lowest rates because I am in the US.
How do you find your clients or what services do you use that is actually worth your time?
If you have done something a million times, so that you can partial or fully automate, like say 'integrate google analytics into your website', then you might consider selling as a low price gig at fiverr.
Hope it helps.