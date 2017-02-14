Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Disqus Hijacking Links in Comments. Redirecting to Ad Networks (disqus.com)
2 points by LordWinstanley on Feb 14, 2017 | 1 comment



If you're either using Disqus to provide commenting on a website you run, or leaving comments on other sites, with commenting provided by Disqus, you might want to check this out.

I found that links in Disqus comments on one of my sites were being hijacked and redirected to redirect.viglink.com. Other Disqus users have reported links being hijacked and redirected to avantlink.ca [both ad networks].

Needless to say, this has been introduced by Disqus at some time in the fairly recent past [links in Disqus comments on my sites worked fine, previously] without telling their users they were doing this. Unbelievably underhand behaviour!




