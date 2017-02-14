I found that links in Disqus comments on one of my sites were being hijacked and redirected to redirect.viglink.com. Other Disqus users have reported links being hijacked and redirected to avantlink.ca [both ad networks].
Needless to say, this has been introduced by Disqus at some time in the fairly recent past [links in Disqus comments on my sites worked fine, previously] without telling their users they were doing this. Unbelievably underhand behaviour!
