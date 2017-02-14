Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: need iOS swift chat app running on FireBase
1 point by hawkilt on Feb 14, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite
i need to integrate a user to user chat module in our iOS app built on Swift with FireBase. can anyone share the link to the source code? it will be really helpful.

thanks in advance




