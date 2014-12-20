Had wondered what happened to it. An interesting tidbit from this article is that it's now inaccessible outside Japan. I was able to confirm access by using a VPN.
Here's the URL: http://www.kcna.co.jp/index-e.htm
Why is the regional situation in Northeast Asia being steadily aggravated?
The reason is the scramble for hegemony among powers.
Antagonism between China and the U.S. is the main reason of the aggravated regional tension.
I corresponded with the KCNA watch guy after my release, and he said it explained a few things. Namely, why they were able to pick off all his bots watching the site and block them. As in, his bot traffic was far higher than organic traffic and it stood way out.
[0] https://twitter.com/DPRK_News
[1] https://www.popehat.com/2014/12/20/the-curious-case-of-the-t...
North Korean propaganda is so obvious and so stupid by our standards that it seems ridiculous anyone would listen to it, like the article points.
But there is something there for us to learn as well about our propaganda. which is less obvious. By now I think nobody can pretend that mass media is unbiased. I think before elections, for some channels one could squint and give them a benefit of the doubt at least.
The media served as this persuasion machine for many years (unlike the North Korean site mentioned here). It was never unbiased, but we one could almost pretend it was. However then something interesting happened when the curtain was lifted too much. It simply became too obvious and impossible to ignore. They went and started unilaterally backing only one candidate in the elections, hired operatives from their party, anchors donated large sums of money to that candidate, passed debate notes back and forth, etc. As a result even traditional large media empires found themselves regarded pretty much as the North Korean propaganda by the majority of the population.
You'd think they realize and stop. But they didn't and I claim they won't. That is what is fascinating, they keep marching on further and further. In a sense just like this site, the people writing there keep pumping those headlines even though the world is laughing at them. You'd think for example Chris Cuomo from CNN would sort of have this apology and say the whole "documents are illegal for you to read, but is different for the media, come to use for interpretation" was a dumb thing to say and how it made the whole channel look silly and so on. But he didn't and never will. And it makes more sense in the light of this article, this kind of propaganda is largely literature aimed not at persuasion but at reassurance of those who already believe and mostly also as literature and signaling among the media creators themselves. What the outside world thinks, doesn't matter anymore.
However if it's just "weakness" in dam, I don't think news media would be too quick to criticize officials, regardless of the country. It's not a disaster yet.
> North Korea's news is an extreme example of being laser-focused on inane activities of the leader and routine diplomacy, to the complete exclusion of anything about the daily life of civilians.
North Korean model is a more distilled and purified version, obviously to a ridiculous level.
But you brought a good point that in some domains like entertainment, weather, non-political stuff, the news are still there. There is no payoff or threat, it does get through.
Another thing I noticed that foreign news cover stuff better if they don't have a stake in it - like say Al Jazeera talking about South America for example.
Western mass media isn't a single bloc though. Did Fox News back the same candidate as NPR and PBS? In the UK did the Daily Mail lean the same way as the Guardian? Of course not. These are all mainstream media organizations with very different political leanings.
In the West most people vote for a mainstream left or right party. Most news media is made up of people with varied, but generally mainstream political views and are selling news to people with mainstream political views. But the reason the Socialist Worker newspaper in the UK has a low circulation isn't that it's silenced or marginalized by the political elite, or stifled by mainstream media, it's because only a handful of people want to buy it. If millions of people agreed with it's politics, it would sell millions of copies.
So blaming the 'mainstream media' is lazy and complacent. The reality is that the main political parties get lots of votes because frankly, lots of people agree with them. The reason people with variant political views don't get traction isn't because the mass media is against them, it's because those variants views just aren't popular. When a variant view does get popular, like Trump's alt-right flavored isolationist protectionism, he gets elected. Like it or not, that's democracy in action.
People whingeing that their particular brand of politics is unpopular and blaming the mass media are putting the cart before the horse. Maybe they're unpopular because most people just flat out disagree with them.
It saddens me to see you say this about our publicly funded (yes, they also have corporate sponsors) institutions. These two are some of the least biased and factually accurate news organizations in the US.
If you had used CNN and MSNBC I think that would support your argument. But I challenge you to find a more transparent news organization than NPR which consistently asks difficult questions to people of all sides.
It also happens to be one of the few news organizations that is trying to bridge the gap between the right and the left, by doing great stories going straight to voters on both sides of the equation.
Don't put NPR into the same slimed bucket as FOX, CNN and MSNBC. They are nowhere near the same.
