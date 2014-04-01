void foo() { while (1) {} }
will loop forever, but
void foo(int i) { while (i) {} }
is permitted to terminate...even if i is 1:
> An iteration statement whose controlling expression is not a constant expression, that performs no input/output operations, does not access volatile objects, and performs no synchronization or atomic operations in its body, controlling expression, or (in the case of a for statement) its expression-3, may be assumed by the implementation to terminate
To make things a bit worse, llvm can incorrectly both of the above terminate - https://bugs.llvm.org//show_bug.cgi?id=965.
> This is intended to allow compiler transformations such as removal of empty loops even when termination cannot be proven.
It means while(i) {} can be eliminated as if i were 0, because there are no side effects in the loop expression or the loop body, and what would be the point of the loop if it never terminated on a non-constant expression?
As an optimization, the optimizer is allowed to eliminate it as a useless loop with no side effects. If you really want an infinite loop, you can use while (1) {}.
There are cases where automatically generated C code might have empty loops which are useless.
If you really want to go to sleep, use pause() or similar. An infinite loop eats up CPU cycles.
if (flag) while (1);
Yes but an infinite loop + sleep is okay, right?
for(T* ptr = begin; ptr != end; ++ptr)
{ destroy(ptr); }
for(T* ptr = begin; ptr != end; ++ptr)
{ }
Now in many cases you can prove these loops are finite, but in full generality it's quite hard, and it was considered easier to just let the compiler remove them.
He just told you. Because the only way to prevent it in general is to solve the halting problem.
> When does the loop exactly terminate?
In the general case this is provably impossible to determine.
(all you're seeing here is that the compiler authors felt no need to add special case logic to handle "trivial" cases of the halting problem. If the compiler sees any expression in a loop test, it assumes the loop will halt some of the time)
I'm aware. I think that I might have misunderstood what the optimization really does.
I'd also add that there are ways to 'get around' some of these issues if necessary - for example, gcc has a flag for disabling strict-aliasing, and a flag for 2's complement signed-integer wrapping.
Assuming a platform where you don't segfault (say that 'page 0' variables are valid) and thus runtime does proceed; I still can't think of any /valid/ reason to eliminate the if that follows (focus line 2 in the comments).
Under what set of logic does being able to de-reference a pointer confer that it's value is not 0 (which is what the test equates to)?
In my opinion that is an, often working but, incorrect optimization.
As others have stated, compilers generally don't actually have special case code to create unintuitive behavior if it looks like the programmer goofed.
It's possible and desirable for a compiler to remove branches of "if" statements that it knows at compile time won't ever be true. And, of course, one special case of statically known "if" statements are checks for NULL or not-NULL pointers in cases where the compiler knows that a pointer will never be NULL (e.g., it points to the stack) or will always be NULL (e.g., it was initialized to NULL and passed to a function or macro).
So the standard allows the compiler to say "this pointer cannot be NULL at this point because it was already dereferenced." Either the compiler is right because the pointer couldn't be NULL, or dereferencing the pointer already triggered undefined behavior, in which case unexpected behavior is perfectly acceptable. Some programmers will complain because the compiler won't act sensibly in this case, but C doesn't have any sensible option for what the compiler should do when you dereference a NULL pointer (yes, your operating system may give you a SEGFAULT, but the rules are written by a committee that can't guarantee that there will be an operating system).
It's been forever since I've actually compiled a C program not part of some package I was installing, BUT.
* There should be a warning flag, and it should be ON BY DEFAULT, that //all// code removal is stated, and the logic behind it given.
* It should be possible to elevate that condition to an error (and that too might even be the default).
If x is null, the program in #2 has no meaning. The only way to preserve its meaning is to assume x is not null.
> Optimization should always be secondary to correctness.
If x is null, the program in #2 has no correctness. The only way to salvage its correctness is to assume x is not null.
Please explain to the class the meaning of the construct int y = *x; when x is null, so that all conforming C compilers can be updated to generate code for this case "correctly".
assert(x);
int y = *x;
Of course, if implemented this way, every dereference would have to be paired with an assert call, bringing the performance down to the level of Java. (While bringing the memory safety up to the level of Java.)
Here's what "x86-64 clang 3.9.1" gives for foo with -O3: (https://godbolt.org/g/0xe1OD)
foo(int*): # @foo(int*)
test rdi, rdi
je .LBB0_1
jmp bar() # TAILCALL
.LBB0_1:
ret
More the sort of thing that I'd expect to be generated (since it's a more accurate rendering of the C code):
foo(int*): # @foo(int*)
mov eax, [rdi]
test rdi, rdi
je .LBB0_1
jmp bar() # TAILCALL
.LBB0_1:
ret
But rather than compile my mistakes as written, it seems that the compiler would prefer to double down on them.
It's what users think they want (it leads to e.g. higher numbers on meaningless microbenchmarks).
foo(int*): # @foo(int*)
test rdi, rdi
je .LBB0_1
mov edi, dword ptr [rdi]
jmp bar(int) # TAILCALL
.LBB0_1:
ret
gcc does seem to be keener than clang to chop bits out - I think I prefer clang here. But let's see how I feel if I encounter this in anger in a non-toy example ;) I must say I'm still a bit suspicious, but I can't really argue that this behaviour is especially surprising here, or difficult to explain.
He wants null to equal a valid addressable address, which is completely nonstandard and not portable to everywhere C is used, to be standard that portable compilers emit code for.
He wants to imagine that null and zero are the same thing.
That's the way it's often explained but it's not really what happens--the compiler doesn't scan for undefined behavior and then replace it with random operations. Instead, it's applying a series of transformations that preserve the program's semantics if the program stays "in bounds", avoiding invoking undefined behaviors.
I agree that equating "if the programmer dereferenced the pointer" and "the pointer must not be NULL" betrays a....touching naivety about the quality of a lot of code, but if you start from the premise that the programmer shouldn't be doing that, the results aren't totally insane.
That's the official rule, but it's "program meaning as defined by the standard." It's not perfect, but nobody's come up with a better alternative. We get bugs because programmers expect some meaning that's not in the standard. But compilers are written according to the standard, not according to some folklore about what reasonable or experienced programmers expect.
*
Again, the idea isn't that the compiler found a mistake and will do its best to make you regret it. Derefencing a pointer is a clear statement that the programmer believes the pointer isn't NULL. The standard allows the compiler to believe that statement. Partly because the language doesn't define what to do if the statement is false.
Written to the writers _interpretation_ of the standard. I bet money that every compiler written from a text standard hasn't followed said standard. It would be nice if a standard included code fragments used to show/test the validity of what is stated.
I think this statement is correct, but it's the kind of thing people say when they confuse implementation defined behavior and undefined behavior. And that distinction is key.
Implementation defined behavior means the compiler gets to choose what it will do, document the choice, and then stick to it.
Undefined behavior means that the program is invalid, but the compiler isn't expected to notice the error. Whatever the compiler spits out is acceptable by definition. The compiler can generate a program that doesn't follow the rules of C; or that only does something weird when undefined behavior is triggered, but the weird behavior doesn't take place on the same line as the undefined behavior; etc.
It's certainly true that "the compiler isn't expected to notice the error" doesn't prohibit a compiler from noticing the error. A compiler can notice, but it's standard conforming even if it doesn't.
I should probably mention that when I say "the standard" I mean the C language standard; the POSIX standard may add requirements such that something undefined according to the language is well defined on POSIX.
But since the compiler is allowed to, programmers have to act accordingly.
Yes, this does lead to a situation similar to what C.A.R. Hoare described:
"Now let me tell you about yet another overambitious language project. ... I was a member and even chairman of the Technical Committee No. 10 of the European Computer Manufacturers Association. We were charged ... with ... the standardization of a language to end all languages. ... I had studied with interest and amazement, even a touch of amusement, the four initial documents describing a language called NPL. ... Each was more ambitious and absurd than the last in its wishful speculations. Then the language began to be implemented and a new series of documents began to appear at six-monthly intervals, each describing the final frozen version of the language, under its final frozen name PL/1.
"But to me, each revision of the document simply showed how far the initial Flevel implementation had progressed. Those parts of the language that were not yet implemented were still described in free-flowing flowery prose giving promise of unalloyed delight. In the parts that had been implemented, the flowers had withered; they were choked by an undergrowth of explanatory footnotes, placing arbitrary and unpleasant restrictions on the use of each feature and loading upon a programmer the responsibility for controlling the complex and unexpected side-effects and interaction effects with all the other features of the language" ( http://zoo.cs.yale.edu/classes/cs422/2014/bib/hoare81emperor... , pg. 10).
In The Design and Evolution of C++, Stroustrup mentioned that occasionally when designing a feature, he could think of multiple possibilities: often one would involve convoluted rules that the compiler could enforce, and the other would be a simple rule (or set of rules) that the compiler couldn't necessarily enforce. He said he generally chose the simple rules, even if he didn't know how to have the compiler detect violations. So C++ ended up with things like the One Definition Rule (and violation is undefined behavior). I've never seen any similar statements from Ritchie or Thompson, but I suspect they followed a similar approach. Of course, today both languages are governed by committees, so how they balance trade-offs may have changed.
You're conflating null and zero (which C encourages you to do for various terrible reasons). The test does not test that x is not zero; it tests that x is not null (null, like zero, is falsey, but again, null is not to be mistaken for zero), which in C is sometimes represented by the character '0' but which legally can be totally distinct from the bit-pattern zero and which should be thought of as totally distinct. Zero can be a valid address in memory. Null is never a valid address in memory. The integral type with value zero when cast to a pointer is guaranteed to be the null pointer (which may have a different bit pattern than zero!). Casting non-integral types that happen to have the value zero to a pointer is not guaranteed to produce a null pointer. Confused yet?
The compiler isn't. It knows that you're testing that a pointer is not null.
Since x has already been derefrenced, and since derefrencing x has no translatable meaning if x is null, it follows that we can only produce a meaningful translation of this program iff x is not null.
It therefore follows that x must not be null in the test, since x has not changed.
Simple: undefined behavior makes all physically possible behaviors permissible.
In reality though, such an elimination would only be correct if the compiler was able to prove that the function is ever called with NULL, and if the compiler is smart enough to do that, hopefully the compiler writers are not A-holes and will warn instead of playing silly-buggers.
Sorry, but modern compilers are basically automatic theorem provers. They'll use whatever means necessary to get every last drop of performance. If you play cowboy with them you'll just get hurt.
> For example, there as many thousands of lines of C code that reference *0, which is a perfectly good address in some environments.
It's permissible for a particular platform to define behaviors that the standard has left undefined. If you try to take that code and run it elsewhere, that's your problem.
I don't see where you're going, though.
If the compiler is unable to prove a transformation preserves correctness, it should not do the transformation.
To your point below: The compiler is definitely not "forced" to assume that the pointer is not null - that is a choice made by the compiler writers. Even the ridiculous standard does not require the compiler writer to make that assumption. The compiler can simply compile the code as written - or, if it is smart enough to see the problem - it can produce a warning.
In the axiomatic system implied by the standard, the hypothetical compiler being discussed can prove that the null check can be eliminated. The fact that you believe this axiomatic system is inconvenient does not constitute a refutation of the truth of the theorem.
> If the compiler is unable to prove a transformation preserves correctness, it should not do the transformation.
Actually, the compiler is able to prove the invariance of correctness. Eliminating a null check after a pointer has been dereferenced does in fact preserve the correctness. Either the function is never called with NULL, and the program is correct, or the function is sometimes called with NULL, and the program is incorrect.
> the bureaucratic mindset holds that the rules are always, by definition, correct
Since you think that the compiler following the standard rigorously is "bureaucratic" and, I imagine, bad, it follows that you would prefer the compiler to sometimes ignore what the standard says and do something different. I suggest that you try compiling your code with a compiler for a different language. Compilers for languages other than C are guaranteed to not follow the C standard.
EDIT: I think I see where you're going. Your argument is that, since in some platforms NULL can be correctly dereferenced, if the compiler was to eliminate the null check, that would change the behavior of the program. If a compiler for that platform did that, I would agree that it would not be preserving correctness. A compiler for a given platform is only required to generate correct code for that particular platform. Compilers for platforms where dereferencing a null pointer is always invalid can correctly eliminate that late null check.
The compiler didn't create a security bug by removing the null check. The bug was created by the programmer when he didn't check for null before dereferencing the pointer. Even with the check, the program contained a bug.
No. The compiler is forced to assume x isn't null, because int y = *x; has no meaning iff x IS null, so the compiler can't possibly generate any code to cover that case. There's no definition of that construct for the compiler to work off of that could possibly allow x to be null.
Blame the standard if you want, but you can't blame the compiler for not generating code to cover behaviour that you've made up in your head.
It has long been known that you can get better optimization if you disregard correctness ;)
C compiler writers know that the assumption "pointer is not null because it was dereferenced" doesn't hold in general. C compiler writers know that they're performing incorrect optimizations.
The bureaucracy now doesn't tell them that the transformation is correct. It tells them it is fine to be incorrect because UB.
The bureaucracy gives them a "license to kill" for the greater good.
(What is the greater good, you ask? Can't answer that; ask a bureaucrat.)
[1] http://blog.regehr.org/archives/1287
1. The program successfully reads/writes that memory location and retrieves/overwrites whatever is there without crashing. Then the program can continue on and execute the if even if the pointer was null.
2. The program crashes immediate whenever a null pointer is read/written.
#1 is problematic, because NULL is a single pointer value that can be applied to a variety of pointer types. What happens if you first write to (long )NULL and then read from (FILE )NULL?
#2 is very useful, and most platforms already crash any program that tries to read or write NULL. But if the standard requires this behavior, then this introduces an even stronger guarantee that a dereferenced pointer is not null, so there's no reason to remove that optimization.
> but the compiler should be required to either detect and flag [dereferencing the null pointer] as an error
How could the compiler detect at compile time the value of a run time variable? Sure, some instances might be detectable, but those are the extreme minority. Static analysis tools such as Clang are already capable of finding those compile time NULLs.
> or compile it into the machine operations indicated. The actual execution in the second case may depend on the environment.
Which is exactly what's done now. In most platforms accessing NULL causes a crash, so either the pointer is not null and the program doesn't crash, so the check in redundant; or the pointer is null and the does crash, so the check is never executed.
You could argue the rules are "wrong", but that's a totally different topic.
Depending on what you mean precisely by "x86," there is such a thing as an invalid address: the IA32e architecture (or whatever you want to call Intel's flavour of 64-bit "x86") requires that the <n> high bits of an address match, where <n> is machine-dependent.
Under what set of logic does being able to de-reference a pointer confer that it's value is not 0 (which is what the test equates to)?
* No NULL pointer can be dereferenced.
* x is dereferenced.
* Therefore, x is not a NULL pointer.
Imagine the routine had this code, instead:
void foo (int *x) {
if (*x != *x) {
{
return;
}
bar();
return;
}
Also, pointing out that the "value is not 0 (which is what the test equates to)" is a non-sequitur. During compilation the literal 0 can behave as a NULL pointer constant. But the machine representation of a NULL pointer does not need to be all-bits 0, and such machine still exist today. And usually, as in this case, the distinction is irrelevant. It doesn't matter that the 0th page is mappable on your hardware. What matters is that the C specification says that a NULL pointer cannot be dereferenced; that dereferencing a NULL pointer is non-sense code.
There's an argument that compilers should be careful about the optimizations they make. Not all programs are correct, and taking that presumption too far can be detrimental. But it's not always trivial to implement an optimizing compiler to "do what I say, not what I mean". Optimizations depend on the soundness of being able to apply deductive logic to a program--that is, being able to string together a series of simple predicates to reach a conclusion about program behavior. You often have to add _more_ complexity to a compiler to _not_ optimize certain syntactic constructs. Recognizing the larger construct, especially only the subset that are pathological, without optimizing the ones everybody expects to actually be optimized, can be more difficult than simply applying a series of very basic deductive rules. So it's no wonder that most compiler implementations, especially high-performance compilers, tend to push back on this front.
What would be nice is for compilers to attempt to generate diagnostics when they elide code like that. An optimizer needs to be 100% correct all the time, every time. A diagnostic can be wrong some amount of time, which means it's easier to implement and the implementation of a particular check doesn't ripple through the entire code base.
GCC and clang implement many good diagnostics. But with -Wall -Wextra they also tend to generate alot of noise. Nothing is more annoying than GCC or clang complaining about perfectly compliant code for which there's no chance of it hiding a bug. For example, I used to often wrote initializer macros like:
#define OPTIONS_INIT(...) { .foo = 1, .bar = 3, __VA_ARGS__ }
struct options {
int foo;
int bar;
};
struct options opts = OPTIONS_INIT(.bar = 0);
(I realize that for such option types you usually want define the semantics so that the default, most common value is 0. But it's not always desirable, and certainly not always practical, to be able to stick that mode. And that's just one example of that construct.)
NULL pointers CAN be dereferenced, it all depends on the environment you run on.
There are environments that either lack memory protection and do not allow invalid pointer derereferences to be caught, which means that you can't rely on the MMU to catch mistakes. In this case either deal with silent errors or get a compiler that is able (at a cost) to sanitize any pointer access.
There are other systems in which memory address 0 is a perfectly valid address. The ABI of these systems should pick a different bit pattern for NULL pointers, but often don't so compilers sometime offer as a conforming extension extension the option to allow null pointers to be treated as valid (in effect not having null pointers at all).
Embedded systems (which are frequently programmed in assembly or 'C' code).
Such systems very often map a small bit of high-speed (on chip) RAM to the first few bytes of address space. I very distinctly recall such an embedded system in a college course.
I've never actually run into #2 in practice, though: even at -O3 the dereference in line 1 has always crashed for me, though I guess probably because I've never written code for an OS where an address of 0 is valid and doesn't cause a SIGSEGV or similar.
What's the best way to "fix" strict aliasing without disabling the undefined behavior around it? Using a union?
> What's the best way to "fix" strict aliasing without disabling the undefined behavior around it? Using a union?
I was just talking about `-fno-strict-aliasing`, which is a flag for `gcc` (And `clang` I assume), but it does remove all UB like you're saying by simply allowing all pointers to alias.
The other options are unions like you're thinking (Though that's also technically UB, since writing to one union member and reading from another is undefined, though most compilers allow it without incident), or extensions like `gcc`s `may_alias` attribute. The `may_alias` is really the cleanest way to do it, but for something like OS code the aliasing happens in such strange places that just disabling strict-aliasing completely tends to be the way to go.
I had this discussion with another C++ programmer and we came to the conclusion that, if you care to avoid that particular UB, any time you cast pointers between unrelated or basic types and you're going to write to one pointer and read from the other, you need to go through a union, as annoying as it is.
But a union doesn't magically make type-punning correct. This code is not correct:
union {
int d;
long long lld;
} u;
u.d = 1;
printf("%lld\n", u.lld);
u.lld = 0;
printf("%lld\n", u.lld);
Aliasing and type punning are two different issues that are only tangentially related in terms of language semantics. But the issues do often coincide, especially in poorly written code.
You can also put the compiler on notice not to apply the strict aliasing rule by using simple type coercion (implicit or explicit) in the relevant statements. What matters is that we put the compiler on notice that two objects of [seemingly] different types are related and thus have an ordering relationship, and the standard provides a few ways to do that.
For example, this code is wrong:
struct foo {
int i;
};
struct bar {
int i;
};
void baz(struct foo *foo, struct bar *bar) {
foo->i = 0;
bar->i++:
}
struct foo foo;
baz(&foo, (struct bar *)&foo);
void baz(struct foo *foo, struct bar *bar) {
foo->i = 0;
(((struct foo *)bar)->i)++;
}
void baz(struct foo *foo, struct bar *bar) {
union {
struct foo foo;
struct bar bar;
} *foo_u = (void *)foo, *bar_u = (void *)bar;
foo_u->foo.i = 0;
bar_u->bar.i++;
}
void baz(struct foo *foo, struct bar *bar) {
*(int *)foo = 0;
(*(int *)bar)++;
}
void baz(struct foo *foo, struct bar *bar) {
*(int *)&foo->i = 0;
(*(int *)&bar->i)++;
}
The purpose in all 4 cases is to make it evident viz-a-viz C's typing system that two objects might alias each other, and they do that by using constructs that put those objects into the same universe of alias-able types.
The conspicuous description of the union method in the C standard is more directed, I think, at compiler writers. It's not the only way to alias correctly (explicit casting to the basic type is enough), but often times it's the most natural when dealing with polymorphic compound objects.
Compiler writers historically didn't always implement enough smarts in their compiler to be able to detect possible aliasing through unions, and that needed to be addressed by a more thorough specification of union behavior. That is, the standard needed to make it clear that a compiler was required grok the relationship of two sub-objects (of the same basic type) that were derived from the same root union type.
Explicitly type-casting through a union just for aliasing is a little stilted, though, when you can achieve the same thing using a cast through a basic type. The union method is preferable, but only in so far as it's used to _avoid_ or to _minimize_ type coercion. And it'll never solve type punning issues.
I know, but the only reason aliasing becomes an issue is because someone is trying to cast between unrelated pointer types to perform cheap type conversions. Yes, even with the union the behavior is undefined, but if you know the platform you're targeting the program may be well-behaved.
As for your snippets, yes, casting pointers across function boundaries will work. The problem is when you don't want to introduce a call, which is where unions come in.
What irks me is the intro >> The purpose of this article is to make everyone (especially C programmers) say: “I do not know C”. <<
I think the purpose of the article was mainly for the author to write down some things he learned. Apparently it was his expectation that readers wouldn't be able to answer the quiz.
However, if you can't answer (at least most) of these questions correctly you're _not_ an expert c programmer.
So I think the correct intro here should be "The purpose of this blog post is to to show that if you want to learn C, you actually have to learn it and should not attempt to 'wing it'".
...and maybe also that you should not write patronizing blog posts about a topic which you haven't fully grasped yet yourself.
Now if you're working more directly with hardware (Which is of course possible/likely with C) then it might just be easier to disable strict-aliasing all together if you can, since identifying all the spots where it might be a problem tends to be an issue.
The problem is the interpretation that's been applied to aggregate types:
struct a {
int variant;
};
struct b {
int variant;
long data;
};
The BSD socket API was built on exactly this kind of type punning.
I think it is a bit of a gray area, but personally I've always held the opinion/understanding of no, that is invalid. The C standard does make one point fairly clear on strict-aliasing, which is the idea that strict-aliasing revolves on the idea that an object can only be considered to be one type of data (Or a `char` array, the only exception). Your example would be invalid for the reason that you can't treat an object of `struct b` as though it is a `struct a` - the fact that they share the same preamble doesn't change that. To be clear with what I'm saying: `struct b` can alias an `int`. `struct a` can also alias an `int`. But `struct b` can't alias a `struct a`, and because of this an int accessed through a `struct a` can't be accessed through a `struct b`.
That said, in general I find this to usually be a fixable problem, which also has (IMO) a cleaner implementation:
struct head {
int variant;
};
struct a {
struct head h;
};
struct b {
struct head h;
long data;
};
This approach to aggregate types is heavily used in the Linux Kernel and other places (Including most of my own code). The `container_of` macro makes it even nicer to use (Though the legality of the `container_of` macro is an interesting debate...).
> The BSD socket API was built on exactly this kind of type punning.
Kinda. It's actually surprising how close it comes to skirting this issue (And it does skirt it), but I believe it's actually possible to use BSD sockets without ever violating the strict-aliasing rule (Though of course, there are ways of using it which would arguably violate the rule). In most cases for BSD sockets, strict-aliasing is more likely going to be broken in the kernel, not your code.
To note though, the strict-aliasing rule only applies to dereferencing pointers. You can cast pointers back and forth all day, you just have to ensure that when you're done you're treating it the object as you originally declared it. Thus, if you pass a `struct sockaddr_in` to `bind` and cast it to a `struct sockaddr`, the strict-aliasing rule isn't violated because you never dereferenced the casted pointer.
Going along with that, as long as you correctly declare your `struct sockaddr`s from the beginning you won't have any strict-aliasing woes. The only situation where this could technically be a problem is `accept` and `recvfrom`, since they are the only functions that gives a `struct sockaddr` back. But assuming you already know what address-family the socket is using, you can declare the correct `struct sockaddr` for that family from the start, cast it and pass it to `accept` or `recvfrom`, and then use it as your originally declared type without breaking strict-aliasing.
Of course, it's also worth keeping in mind that the BSD sockets interface came before C89. You definitely wouldn't design it the same way if you were to do it today.
Well, firstly it's pretty unsatisfying to hear that yes, this API contravenes strict aliasing restrictions, but only on the library side! - essentially that it is impossible to implement the sockets C API in C.
That aside, this still excludes long-standing examples like embedding a pointer to struct sockaddr in your client struct, which points to either a sockaddr_in, sockaddr_in6 or sockaddr_un depending on where that client connected from (well, you can still do it, but now you can't examine the sockaddr's sa_family member to see what type the address really is - you need to have a redundant, duplicate copy of that field in the client struct itself).
The situation is similar with sockaddr_storage. The whole point of that type is to allow you to stash either AF_INET or AF_INET6 addresses in the same object and then examine the ss_family field to see what it really is - the text in POSIX says:
The <sys/socket.h> header shall define the sockaddr_storage structure, which shall be:
Large enough to accommodate all supported protocol-specific address structures
Aligned at an appropriate boundary so that pointers to it can be cast as pointers to protocol-specific address structures and used to access the fields of those structures without alignment problems
Of course, it's also worth keeping in mind that the BSD sockets interface came before C89. You definitely wouldn't design it the same way if you were to do it today.
Well, the aforementioned sockaddr_storage came about after C89.
And wasn't C89 supposed to be about codifying existing practice, anyway?
Then it'd also be pretty unsatisfying to hear that it's impossible to write an OS kernel in standard C too - it requires compiler extensions for lots of various details. It's impossible to write a standard C library in nothing but standard C as well. I would absolutely agree, however, that the fact that you have to use an extension to get past strict-aliasing is unfortunate (It'd be nice if in a future C they add something like the `may_alias` extension into the standard). But you can do it, and OS code is definitely one where extensions are going to be rampant anyway. For example, the Linux Kernel disables strict-aliasing completely.
> That aside, this still excludes long-standing examples like embedding a pointer to struct sockaddr in your client struct, which points to either a sockaddr_in, sockaddr_in6 or sockaddr_un depending on where that client connected from (well, you can still do it, but now you can't examine the sockaddr's sa_family member to see what type the address really is - you need to have a redundant, duplicate copy of that field in the client struct itself).
Strictly speaking, that's not true. You can examine it directly, but it requires casting the `struct sockaddr * ` to a `sa_family_t * ` instead. This is valid because regardless of what type of object it really is, it must start with a `sa_family_t` entry, so you are treating it as the correct type (And by that notion, `sa_family_t` is allowed to alias any of the `struct sockaddr` types). Besides that, you could also use a `union` to combine all the possible `sockaddr`s that you're going to handle together with a `sockaddr_storage`. Then you can do things like normal and simply access the `sockaddr` through the correct union member.
> Well, the aforementioned sockaddr_storage came about after C89.
That it did. However, that was more about making the current API work with larger addresses (namely ipv6) not to fix the API. There really wasn't any other way to do it.
> And wasn't C89 supposed to be about codifying existing practice, anyway?
Some compilers implemented the strict-aliasing optimization (And did lots of other strange things), some did not. The C standards committee chose to go with strict-aliasing since it provides a lot of optimization opportunities.
All that said, I'm not saying things are perfect by any means, as our conversation here shows. I don't think things are nearly as bad as people tend to think, however. Generally speaking, unless you're doing something a little bit shady it's possible to avoid any strict-aliasing issues, and if it's really not possible there's generally a way to simply "turn it off", albeit that may result in a little less portable code - though if you're breaking strict-aliasing the portability of your code is already a bit suspect to begin with.
No, that isn't guaranteed by POSIX - it has to have an sa_family_t member, but it doesn't have to be the first one.
I also think it's problematic that the use explicitly contemplated by POSIX is considered ill-formed C.
Besides that, you could also use a `union` to combine all the possible `sockaddr`s that you're going to handle together with a `sockaddr_storage`. Then you can do things like normal and simply access the `sockaddr` through the correct union member.
I do not think this is that easy when you include sockaddr_un into the mix, because of the way that sockaddr doesn't include the full size of its path member. This is, in fact, the point that I throw up my hands and use -fno-strict-aliasing because the fact that pointer provenance, rather than just value and type, is important together with the fact that it's not actually clear whether you've correctly laundered the pointer through a union or not, makes it all too... grey.
Some compilers implemented the strict-aliasing optimization (And did lots of other strange things), some did not.
C compilers existed in 1989 that would assume different structure types with common initial sequences couldn't alias? With the "common initial sequence" carve-out in §3.3.2.3? I am sceptical...
> C compilers existed in 1989 that would assume different structure types with common initial sequences couldn't alias? With the "common initial sequence" carve-out in §3.3.2.3? I am sceptical...
That's not quite what I was talking about. What some compilers would do is not generate extra reads when you had a `long * ` and a `int * ` in the same scope - with the idea being that those two cannot point to the same data, and thus it is not necessary to reread the data from the `int * ` when you write to the `long * `. Compilers have now taken it a slight step further - an `int` that belongs to a `struct a` and an `int` that belongs to a `struct b` can't alias - but it is really not much different from the original idea (And hence why it is legal). What the standard really describes is that objects have a single defined type and that accessing objects though a type other then their original type is invalid, which fits with what compiler writers have taken to doing. That said, I would not be opposed to the standard simply making that legal. While avoidable in most cases, it does cause problems in some instances (BSD sockets being a very notable example), and I'd wager it only brings marginal optimizations (for which `restrict` already provides a solution).
> I do not think this is that easy when you include sockaddr_un into the mix, because of the way that sockaddr doesn't include the full size of its path member. This is, in fact, the point that I throw up my hands and use -fno-strict-aliasing because the fact that pointer provenance, rather than just value and type, is important together with the fact that it's not actually clear whether you've correctly laundered the pointer through a union or not, makes it all too... grey.
Technically, you could use a `char` array for the `sockaddr_un`, and then just cast it to the right type. That's legal because `char` can alias. That said I'm fairly sure that `sockaddr_un` has a defined size - it doesn't use a FAM in implementation, it's just that the length of it's path member can vary. The POSIX standard isn't as clear as can be, but notes that it is left undefined only for the reason that different Unix's use different max lengths, and it says that it's typically somewhere in the range of 92 to 108. That along with the typical usage of `sockaddr_un` implies to me that it is perfectly fine to declare one, it just doesn't have a guaranteed length. Used in a `union` it should be fine. (All that said, I think what you've said also shows another current issue with C - there should be a way to statically declare a `struct` that has a FAM at the end by providing the length for the FAM. There's no way to do this currently except using a `char` array and casting, which is not an acceptable solution IMO).
On that note though, the entire issue here could actually be largely resolved by simply adding the `may_alias` gcc attribute to the definition of `struct sockaddr` (And `struct sockaddr_storage`). It would declare that a `sockaddr` can alias any other type you want, and thus would make it legal to read from a `sockaddr` and then cast it to another type for use - removing the need for the `union` BS and all the other various hacks to get around this issue. Obviously that's not standard C, but I think it makes a pretty good argument that adding something like `may_alias` to the standard would be a very good addition.
And that touches only the larger problem with strict-aliasing that I see - there's no way to avoid it. We have `restrict` which ironically allows us to avoid the aliasing problem for pointers which strict-aliasing doesn't apply, but we have no way to tell the compiler two pointers (or types) can alias when it thinks they can't. `may_alias` is one solution, but really any solution that fixes would problem would be extremely welcome in my book. I think the standards writers currently consider `union` to be the solution, but IMO that's simply not sufficient.
> No, that isn't guaranteed by POSIX - it has to have an sa_family_t member, but it doesn't have to be the first one.
>
> I also think it's problematic that the use explicitly contemplated by POSIX is considered ill-formed C.
As long as all the sa_family_t members in all of the various `sockaddr` types overlap then you could make it work (If they don't overlap I fell like that would create lots of other issues). Obviously though this is a pretty clumsy solution.
And I would agree - I wouldn't say it's anybodies particular fault that we've hit this particular point (Though you could argue that compiler writers jumped the gun on this one), but it is an issue worth addressing. I do think it's possible to use it correctly through the usage of a few different techniques, but 1. most programs already written don't do that, and 2. like I said before, you shouldn't have to go through a million hoops (that aren't even mentioned) to use the interface correctly.
An other one is custom malloc backed by a static char array. You're allowed to access any object as char*, but not the other way around. A static char array is always a char array, and accessing it through a pointer to anything else is a strict aliasing violation. Only the built-in malloc and siblings can create untyped memory.
Also, apparently uint8_t may not be a character type.
I think that goes hand-in-hand with the fact that `char` is not guaranteed to be 8-bits wide in C, so by that fact `uint8_t` may not be a `char`. In practice I highly doubt this distinction really matters: Platforms without an 8-bit `char` are basically guaranteed to not support (a standards compliant) `uint8_t` anyway, and it is reasonable to target 8-bit `char` systems in which case it's safe to assume `uint8_t` and `char` are the same thing. (Well, `unsigned char`)
It killed the one thing C was good at - simplicity (you know exactly what happens where, note I'm not saying speed, as C++ can be quite a bit faster than C).
Now, due to language lawyering, you can't just know C and your CPU, you have to know your compiler (and every iteration of it!). And if you slip somewhere, your security checks blow up (http://blog.regehr.org/archives/970 https://bugs.chromium.org/p/nativeclient/issues/detail?id=24...) .
This mythical time never existed. You always had to know your compiler -- C simply isn't well specified enough that you can accurately predict the meaning of many constructs without reference to the implementation you're using.
It used to, if anything, be much much worse, with different compilers on different platforms behaving drastically different.
Just off the top of my head, Java has the following complexities that C lacks: exceptions, garbage collection, class inheritance, generics, and a very large standard library.
What definition of simplicity are you using when you say Java is simpler than C?
C worked in the 70s, when a naive compiler + asm would work perfectly.
I can't tell you how many projects I have been on where disabling optimization made no measurable difference in performance.
This being said, I cannot speak for game devs nor video device driver developers.
Teams I'm on have written some tight - but readable -code, too. Well-architected, low-latency, low-jitter.
Witting them in C or VB made no difference for the guys sitting at the desk.
I've never written a business application in my life.
Even more important are things that run in datacenters on thousands and thousands of machines. Even if you suppose that optimizations make only a minuscule difference on the scale of today's infrastructure 5% fewer machines can save huge amounts of electricity.
Conversely, if you maintain software that compiles on a bunch of compilers, operating systems and architectures (particularly little endian + big endian, 32 bit + 64 bit), then it's probably written in something rather like C. A lot of people do this.
I mean I got all answers right without thinking about them too much, but would I too if I had to review hundreds of lines of someone else's code? What about if I'm tired?
It's easy to spot mistakes in isolated code pieces, especially if the question already tells you more or less what's wrong with it. But that doesn't mean you'll spot those mistakes in a real codebase (or even when you write such code yourself).
Agreed that these little examples aren't too difficult, especially if you have experience, but I certainly do not envy Linus Torvalds' job.
But that's exactly what undefined behavior means.
The actual problem is that programmers are surprised-- that is, programmers' expectations are not aligned with the actual behavior of the system. More precisely, the misalignment is not between the actual behavior and the specified behavior (any actual behavior is valid when the specified behavior is undefined, by definition), but between the specified behavior and the programmers' expectations.
In other words, the compiler is not at fault for doing surprising things in cases where the behavior is undefined; that's the entire point of undefined behavior. It's the language that's at fault for specifying the behavior as undefined.
In other other words, if programmers need to be able to rely on certain behaviors, then those behaviors should be part of the specification.
It in fact doesn't matter at all what the standard says if GCC and LLVM say something different, because you can't use the standard to generate assembly code.
The standard doesn't have anything to say about UB, so it's the compiler's responsibility to do the most reasonable, non-shocking thing with it possible: if I'm a GCC developer and you ran GCC on one of these fairly mundane examples and it compiled without error then ran rm -rf / or stole your private RSA keys and posted them on 4chan and I said "well, you can't be mad because it's undefined, it's the standard's fault" you'd probably punch me in the face after some quick damage control.
If it deletes an if loop or terminates a spinlock early that's potentially even worse than those two examples.
The shortcoming of this interpretation is that programs are not (only) consumed by humans; they're consumed by computers as well. Computers are not at all like humans: there is no such thing as "understanding" or "obtuseness" or even "ideas." You cannot reasonably rely on a computer program, in general, to take arbitrary (Turing-complete!) input and do something reasonable with it, at least not without making compromises on what constitutes "reasonable."
Along this line of thinking, the purpose of the standard is not to generate assembly code; it's to pin down exactly what compromises the compiler is allowed to make with regards to what "reasonable" means. It happens that C allows an implementation to eschew "reasonable" guarantees about behavior for things like "reasonable" guarantees about performance or "reasonable" ease of implementation.
Now, an implementation may choose to provide stronger guarantees for the benefit of its users. It may even be reasonable to expect that in many cases. But at that point you're no longer dealing with C; you're dealing with a derivative language and non-portable programs. I think that for a lot of developers, this is just as bad as a compiler that takes every liberty allowed to it by the standard. The solution, then, is not for GCC and LLVM to make guarantees that the C language standard doesn't strictly require; the solution is for the C language standard to require that GCC and LLVM make those guarantees.
Of course, it doesn't even have to be the C language standard; it could be a "Safe C" standard. The point is that if you want to simultaneously satisfy the constraints that programs be portable and that compilers provide useful guarantees about behavior, then you need to codify those guarantees into some standard. If you just implicitly assume that GCC is going to do something more or less "reasonable" and blame the GCC developers when it doesn't, neither you nor they are going to be happy.
And I'm not sure if optimizations such as those that require weak aliasing would be possible if the behavior was simply implementation-defined.
That said, I would agree that, on the whole, C leans too heavily on under-specified behavior of every variety. It's just not an absolute.
0 may be a valid address at runtime, but a NULL pointer is always invalid.
On such platforms, the compiler should handle 0 pointer values correctly - and the NULL pointer may not have a 0 value, and must not compare equal to any valid pointer.
But 0 or NULL constant, when converted to a pointer type, MUST result in a NULL pointer value - which may be nonzero. Dereferencing such a pointer is an UB.
if(undefined_behavior) {
ruin_developers_day();
}
Of course, many programmers complain about how the committee defines "cheaply." Trying to access an invalid array index is undefined because the way to prevent that kind of bug would be to add range checking to every array access. So, each extra check isn't expensive, but the committee decided that requiring a check on every array access would be too expensive overall. The same applies to automatically detecting NULL pointers.
And the fact that the standard doesn't require a lot -- a C program might not have an operating system underneath it, or might be compiled for a CPU that doesn't offer memory protection -- means that the committee's idea of "expensive" isn't necessarily based on whatever platforms you're familiar with.
But it is certainly true that a compiler can add the checks, or can declare that it will generate code that acts reliably even though the standard doesn't require it. And it's even true that compilers often have command line switches specifically for that purpose. But in general I believe those switches make things worse: your program isn't actually portable to other compilers, and when somebody tries to run your code through a different compiler, there's a very good chance they won't get any warnings that the binary won't act as expected.
Clang and gcc provide flags that enable nonstandard behavior, and you can use static and dynamic (asan, ubsan) tools to detect errors in your code, it does not have to be hard to write correct code.
There does appear to finally be a strict aliasing checker, but I have no experience with it.
But some of those are prevalent in Go. For example, 1.0 / 1e-309 is +Inf in Go, just as it is in C—it's IEEE 754 rules. int might not always be able to hold the size of an object in Go, just like C. In Go #6 wraps around and is an infinite loop, just like C.
The questions that don't, in some way, translate to Go are #2, #7, #8, and #10.
But, to your credit, I do like how Go has very limited UB (basically race conditions + some uses of the unsafe package) and works pretty much how you'd expect it to work.
int i;
On the other hand, this:
int i = 0;
int i;
int i = 10;
int main(int argc, char* argv[]){
return 0;
}
a.cc:2:5: error: redefinition of 'int i'
int i = 10;
^
a.cc:1:5: note: 'int i' previously declared here
int i;
^
Change: C++ does not have “tentative definitions” as in C E.g., at
file scope,
int i;
int i;
is valid in C, invalid in C++. This makes it impossible to define
mutually referential file-local static objects, if initializers are
restricted to the syntactic forms of C. For example,
struct X { int i; struct X *next; };
static struct X a;
static struct X b = { 0, &a };
static struct X a = { 1, &b };
Rationale: This avoids having different initialization rules for
fundamental types and user-defined types.
Effect on original feature: Deletion of semantically well-defined
feature.
Difficulty of converting: Semantic transformation.
Rationale: In C++, the initializer for one of a set of
mutually-referential file-local static objects must invoke a
function call to achieve the initialization.
How widely used: Seldom.
http://andrewkelley.me/post/zig-already-more-knowable-than-c...
(the quiz questions themselves lead you on, plus I read the MIT paper on undefined behavior that was posted on here back in 2013)
zp++ = xp + *yp;
> The result of the postfix ++ operator is the value of the operand. After the result is obtained, the value of the operand is incremented. (That is, the value 1 of the appropriate type is added to it.) See the discussions of additive operators and compound assignment for information on constraints, types, and conversions and the effects of operations on pointers. The side effect of updating the stored value of the operand shall occur between the previous and the next sequence point.
The last sentence is key.
