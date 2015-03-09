"In a paper titled “Trading Is Hazardous to Your Wealth,” they showed that, on average, the most active traders had the poorest results, while the investors who traded the least earned the highest returns. In another paper, titled “Boys Will Be Boys,” they showed that men acted on their useless ideas significantly more often than women, and that as a result women achieved better investment results than men."
and concludes:
"It is important to remember that this is a statement about averages: some individuals did much better, others did much worse. However, it is clear that for the large majority of individual investors, taking a shower and doing nothing would have been a better policy than implementing the ideas that came to their minds."
Kahneman, Daniel (2011-11-03). Thinking, Fast and Slow (p. 214). Penguin Books Ltd. Kindle Edition.
The average actively trading investor will inevitably lose money vs the underlying benchmark index(es) that represent their portfolio.
That's not true. You can use as much good data as you want for trading. As long as it doesn't come from the officers of a company (directly or laundered) before that data is announced publicly.
https://www.cryptocoinsnews.com/report-hedge-funds-buying-cu...
[+] Yes, you can sell 1 BTC without meaningful price impact, but you can't sell 200k BTC without meaningful price impact, so it is not liquid by the standards of hedge funds.
[1] https://www.law360.com/articles/498711/understanding-the-rea...
But the bankrupt entity holds 200k odd Bitcoins, and that changes things a lot. I wouldn't make this trade even at an 85% discount to face value, because I think there's a significant likelihood that BTC goes to zero, and so would not buy it and especially would not buy it with embedded leverage.
I'm surprised the hedge funds didn't figure out earlier that having everything proprietary would drive their costs so high. When there are so many players looking for alpha the only variable to control is costs.
It's all about training bots to train bots. Choo choo
What's wrong with the article? This is not a dispute but a request for more information.
Essentially this:
http://blog.mrtz.org/2015/03/09/competition.html
You might say: but that won't change who actually wins on the private board. However when you use techniques like that you can get identify data in the test set and use it for training. It does help a some, but not a lot. The payout isn't very large for the over fitters (maybe 10-20% of payout).
Another negative is regular competitors also have no idea how they are actually doing compared to others. The leaderboard has impossible (for market data) logloss values of 0.2 - 0.4, sometimes even 0.00. They keep trying to fix it, but they haven't in about 2 months.
In this case, bots are automated cheating.