I am Ajinkya (AJ) co-founder Playment. We started Playment as mTurk is highly unreliable in terms of data output quality or reliability. We focus on the standardisation of work across workers. In a nutshell we provide enterprise grade SLAs.
We deploy algorithms to generate high quality crowdsourcing output rather just grading the workers. Building a mobile workforce makes us faster than any other existing mTurk like solution. It's an fully managed platform where the task requester needn't worry about the task design or worker selection or deciding worker incentives. Everything is managed by the platform itself. Just share the requirements and data and we do it all.
The use cases that Playment target are cataloging for e-commerce, training data for AI (text classification, transcription, bounding boxes and image annotation).
We have written a whole piece on Playment vs. mTurk - https://playment.io/playment-vs-mechanical-turk
Would appreciate more comments and remarks. Hope you find this useful.
