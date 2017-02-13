Doesn't sound like systemic sexism.
And the claims against the company? These sound mostly like nit-picking when she didn't get her way. I don't think it was smart for MagicLeap to hire someone from a marketing agency to head up their branding -- agency people are never used to the rough-and-tumble that is intrinsic to startups. The CEO is allowed to take his time to make decisions. The CEO allowed to get passionate and disagree with you. The CEO is allowed to skip meetings they don't find important.
She should have taken her $40k severance and called it a day. Don't think any of this will be strong enough to hold in court.
"Campbell also raised concerns that what Magic Leap showed the public in marketing material was not what the product actually could do—admonitions ignored in favor of her male colleagues’ assertions that the images and videos presented on Magic Leap’s website and on YouTube were “aspirational,” and not Magic Leap’s version of “alternate facts.”
