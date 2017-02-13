Ask HN: What is best 3rd party authentication for developers

I need to integrate 3rd party authentication to our API product where developers can sign up. Should I use google or github or own Oauth. Issue with google is developers from china can't sign up. For github, I don't know if I can always get email to reach out to developer later. With our own Oauth, we will need to manage passwords etc. What are your thoughts?
I'd suggest that researching best practices and either implementing them or finding a library to do it for you is a worthwhile exercise, which you will be glad of next time <3rd party> is down, changes their services, etc.