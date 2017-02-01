Here is the new-and-improved version from the same research group that was published just a little while ago:
https://www.seas.harvard.edu/news/2017/02/long-lasting-flow-...
http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acsenergylett.7b00019
Most battery research stories aren't significant. Either they are very minor improvements on past technologies, they require excessively rare elements, they require nanostructures with no clear path to industrial scale manufacturing, or they have poor lifetime. (Those objections weed out about 90% of battery research papers.) This Harvard group is one of the few publishing research that passes all those "meh" filters and actually interests me.
Another actually interesting battery chemistry:
http://www.pnas.org/content/114/5/834.abstract
"High Coulombic efficiency aluminum-ion battery using an AlCl3-urea ionic liquid analog electrolyte"
Ok lifetime, good efficiency, super abundant and cheap materials. This would be great for large scale grid tied storage if they can boost the lifetime a bit more.
Here is the new-and-improved version from the same research group that was published just a little while ago:
https://www.seas.harvard.edu/news/2017/02/long-lasting-flow-... http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acsenergylett.7b00019
Most battery research stories aren't significant. Either they are very minor improvements on past technologies, they require excessively rare elements, they require nanostructures with no clear path to industrial scale manufacturing, or they have poor lifetime. (Those objections weed out about 90% of battery research papers.) This Harvard group is one of the few publishing research that passes all those "meh" filters and actually interests me.
Another actually interesting battery chemistry:
http://www.pnas.org/content/114/5/834.abstract
"High Coulombic efficiency aluminum-ion battery using an AlCl3-urea ionic liquid analog electrolyte"
Ok lifetime, good efficiency, super abundant and cheap materials. This would be great for large scale grid tied storage if they can boost the lifetime a bit more.