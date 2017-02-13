Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
I free fall from 40,000ft. How do I die?
(
quora.com
)
1 point
by
d0ugie
on Feb 13, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
ChuckMcM
on Feb 13, 2017
The most interesting part of that quora discussion is the comment about the airline attendant[1] who fell from 33,000' without a parachute and survived.
[1]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vesna_Vulovi%C4%87
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vesna_Vulovi%C4%87